Stussy x Levi’s 501 collection: Release date and more details explored 

American fashion label Stussy is a collaborative powerhouse, and for the most recent launch, the brand has teamed up with Levi's.

Both well-known brands have Californian roots. The Stussy was founded in San Francisco 170 years ago, while Levi's began in Southern California in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The duo will incorporate their age-old heritage and roots with their commemorative collection.

On February 24, 2023, the collab collection will go on sale in a few Dover Street Market locations, online at Levi's, via the Levi's App, at a few Levi's stores, and Stussy.com. Unisex sizing options for these apparel items will be available. The participating brands are keeping the pricing details a secret, so keep checking back.

Stussy x Levi's collection is celebrating its 150th anniversary of 501 with denim jackets and jeans

Here's a detailed look at the collaborative denim jacket (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shawn's fashion label is one of the most powerful brands, as the LA-based company has infused its style into other fields worldwide. While many focus on their footwear partnerships, they also have a strong eye for apparel capsule collections, with the upcoming Levi's line as a shining example.

The description of the latest collab on the streetwear label's official web page reads,

“Stüssy & Levi’s® announced today the launch of their latest collaborative collection, set for Spring/Summer 2023. The beloved brands have shared roots in California – Stüssy was born from the Southern California surf scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s while Levi’s® was founded in San Francisco 170 years ago.”

The duo is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Levi's 501 (Image via Instagram/@stussy)

It further continues:

“2023 marks the 150th anniversary of Levi’s® 501® Jeans, one of the most enduring icons of global style. The range from Stüssy & Levi’s® features a pair of 501® Jeans and a modified Type II Trucker Jacket – two classic Levi’s® silhouettes reimagined with Stüssy’s signature design aesthetic.”

The two brands collaborated to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the denim pants by taking the enduring Levi's 501 jeans and incorporating distinctive Stussy branding. A complimentary denim jacket is also included in the celebration.

Take a closer look at the front and rear sides of the collab's jeans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The front of the left pant leg and the thigh of the right pant leg each feature a co-branded emblem. Both pieces of denim have the classic fit that Levi's has come to be known for. They are both washed blue with contrasting sewing details near the pockets. Except for the enormous co-branded logo on the center of the back, the jacket's exterior features a washed blue finish.

The interior lining is decorated with a flannel-like design and a sizable Stussy 8-ball emblem, and the company name is stylized in its graffiti-like manner.

Mark your calendars for the newly designed 501 apparel capsule that will be purchasable within a few days. You can sign up on the brands' official web page to keep yourself posted on this launch.

