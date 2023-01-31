Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 “Fossil” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike, an Oregon-based sportswear company, is teaming up with Stussy, a major streetwear brand from California, to release a new pair of sneakers. The desired partnership will likely introduce a Fossil hue of Penny Hardaway's highly regarded Air Penny 2 silhouette.

On February 14, 2023, Stussy, Nike, and a few other shops will start selling the Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 “Fossil” online and in-store. The new iteration will be offered at a retail price label of $200 per pair. These sneakers will be delivered in men’s sizing options.

Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 will be offered in “Fossil” colorway with bold black accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max Penny Fossil colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the past few decades, Stussy and Nike have worked together on a variety of projects. The dynamic duo has already worked together on classics including the Air Max 2013, Air Max 95, Air Force 1 Mid, and Zoom Spiridon Cages.

In their eighth year of collaboration, the pair is now demonstrating their prowess by stepping up their game and launching a brand-new joint colorway for Air Max Penny 2.

Most recently, Nike created a two-piece pack of Air Max Penny 2 signature silhouettes that were launched in December 2022. Following the success of the aforementioned sneaker pack, the two have once again joined forces for a fresh take. The Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 in the "Fossil" colorway has just surfaced and is scheduled to release very soon, continuing this partnership.

The Air Max Penny 2 is a classic from the 1990s, and its style is closely associated with the period's streetwear and basketball.

The Air Penny 2 made its retail debut around the 1996 holiday period. Although Hardaway himself was sporting the Penny 2 from the start of the 1996–97 season as the new pioneer of the Magic, the general public didn't get the chance to tie up the sneaker until late in the year.

The Air Penny 2 featured the best of both worlds in terms of padding, with an Air Max 2 component in the heel and Zoom Air in the forefoot, and represented the pinnacle of Nike's basketball shoe technology at the time.

The Air Penny 2's wavy shape stands out thanks to the combination of materials and vivid colors that outfit the top, which is made of hemp canvas, suede, and foam. Tan accents encircle the suede panel from the toe to the heel and are divided from the top of the upper by a black line, making the greenish-hued hemp stand out.

The tongue flaps as well as the lace sets are covered in a black-on-black pattern, and the labeling window has an antiqued, clear appearance. In addition to having a black nylon finish, the pull-tabs on the tongue flaps as well as the heel counters also include black embroidery with the Swoosh logo.

Fullress @fullress



STUSSY x NIKE AIR MAX PENNY 2 "Tan/Hemp/Black" (ステューシー ナイキ エア マックス ペニー 2) [DX6934-200]



fullress.com/stussy-nike-ai… 【海外 2/14 発売】STUSSY x NIKE AIR MAX PENNY 2 "Tan/Hemp/Black" (ステューシー ナイキ エア マックス ペニー 2) [DX6934-200] 【海外 2/14 発売】STUSSY x NIKE AIR MAX PENNY 2 "Tan/Hemp/Black" (ステューシー ナイキ エア マックス ペニー 2) [DX6934-200]fullress.com/stussy-nike-ai… https://t.co/fXSiY88ZU2

The blue "Stussy" emblem on the midfoot completes the exterior, while the black-on-black midsole and outer sole unit underneath finalize the look of the entire shoe. The pair will be delivered with an additional pair of lace sets to add more flair.

The Air Max Penny 2 "Fossil" version will be released later this year for $200 per pair in men's sizes. Penny's admirers will need to keep checking the official Nike website or download the SNKRS app for updates on the arrival of the "Fossil" colorway and other related launch details.

Poll : 0 votes