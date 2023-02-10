Nike x Ambush 2023 apparel collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius, is collaborating with the Yoon Ahn-founded Japanese luxury fashion label Ambush to release a 2023 collection featuring two makeovers of Air Force 1 and a three-piece apparel collection. The latter features women's sports bra, lux bra, and a jacket.

The collaborative apparel collection is vibrant and loud. It explores classic American football with its apparel line. The three-piece collaborative collection is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 28, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike x Ambush 2023 apparel collection that explores classic American football

The upcoming Nike x Ambush 2023 apparel collection explores the classic American football (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label is popular for its technologically advanced design and long list of collaborative partners. They further get to take advantage of the swoosh label's huge list of archives and technological advancements to launch the apparel line.

The latest collection to appear is alongside Japanese luxury fashion label Ambush. The duo will launch a three-piece apparel collection. The official swoosh label site introduces the duo's apparel collection as:

"Fashion designer and visionary creative director Yoon Ahn explores classic American football with the Nike x Ambush Apparel collection. Inspired by football jerseys, shoulder pads and being on the offense, each piece ups your game with sporty finishes and performance materials."

SLow @randended



Nike x AMBUSH ️



ウィメンズブラ

￥6,930



ウィメンズ ラックス ブラ

￥12,100



ジャケット

￥33,000



2/28 9:00 より販売開始

nike.com/jp/launch/t/ni… Apparel CollectionNike x AMBUSHウィメンズブラ￥6,930ウィメンズ ラックス ブラ￥12,100ジャケット￥33,0002/28 9:00 より販売開始 Apparel CollectionNike x AMBUSH®️ウィメンズブラ￥6,930ウィメンズ ラックス ブラ￥12,100ジャケット￥33,0002/28 9:00 より販売開始nike.com/jp/launch/t/ni…

The women's apparel collection will consist of three pieces, which are all inspired by football jerseys and merge American football fashion's DNA with modern sensibilities. The first item to appear here is a women's bra, which comes inculcated with Dri-FIT technology. The official site introduces item as:

"Bring your look to new heights with this American football-inspired bra. Built-in cups give you support, sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you dry and comfortable, and the zipper makes for easy on and off with a sporty twist."

The silhouette comes clad in a red hue with a crop pattern. It will retail at a price of $65. The second item in the collection is lux bra, which inculcates the Dri-FIT technology. The official site introduces the item as:

"No need to tackle anyone—this look will knock 'em off their feet. With a design inspired by shoulder pads, its lace-up front and stretchy, supportive fabric deliver big on comfort. Sporty branding and adjustable straps keep the American football theme strong and give your look some energy."

NOTTHESAMO @NottheSamo Nike e Ambush expandem a cultura do esporte em nova colaboração. Nike e Ambush expandem a cultura do esporte em nova colaboração. https://t.co/mZiRpLQ1fu

The item comes clad in a blue hue with branding details including the swoosh logo and "AMBUSH" lettering in yellow. The white hue makes up the front lace and "NIKE" lettering on the back. It will retail at $105.

The third and last item on the list is a jacket, which comes in an oversized pattern. The official site introduces the item as:

"From stands to tailgates to victory drinks at the pub, this sporty twist on the bomber jacket layers up with a classic American football jersey on top. Water-repellent fabric and an unrestrictive fit make it a win for rain or shine."

The collaborative jacket comes clad in blue, yellow, and white hues. The base is clad in blue with the branding details, including swoosh logos clad in a yellow hue. The jacket will retail for $280. The entire collection can be availed via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes