Where to buy Ambush x Levi's collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Japanese denim and streetwear label Ambush recently collaborated with Levi's for an all-denim, gender-neutral apparel collection. The American denim giant and the cult Tokyo streetwear brand have created a four-piece apparel capsule, composed of two jackets and two pairs of jeans.

The four-piece collaborative gender-neutral denim capsule was launched on Friday, September 16, 2022, on the the official e-commerce site as well as physical stores of Ambush. The collection can also be availed either via the Levi's app or via retailer ION Orchard.

Items in the collaborative drop are priced between $280 and $800.

More about the newly released 4-piece Ambush x Levi's denim gender-neutral collection

Newly released 4-piece Ambush x Levi's denim gender-neutral collection (Image via Ambush)

For the collaboration, Ambush hasn't taken the quintessential American denim label too far out of its comfort zone. At the same time, the collection retains the luxury-meets-streetwear aesthetic which the Japanese label is best known for.

The lineup consists of a selection of two jeans and two trucker jackets, which according to the lookbook can be worn together or as separate pieces. The collaborative series is clad in mid-indigo denim hue. The official website of Levi's introduces the collection as follows:

"Fashion label AMBUSH® is celebrated for their innovative, art-inspired designs that serve as a distinct visual representation of Tokyo. Levi's® partnered with the high-fashion brand to create an all-denim, gender-neutral collection that draws from their ethos."

The pieces in the collection are:

Embellished Loose Fit Trucker Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $800. Loose Fit Trucket Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $350. Baggy Jean, which can be availed at a retail price of $280. Bootcut Jean, which can be availed at a retail price of $280.

One of the trucker jackets in the collection is a limited-edition piece which will only be available at Ambush. The other one can be purchased at retail points for both involved labels.

Ambush's signature metallic silver details are spread throughout the clothing series. Other similar detailings include fabric tags with metallic silver rivets, chest pocket buttons, and an exclusive black logo co-branded with jacron.

The highlight of the collection is the exclusive Embellished Loose Fit Trucker Jacket, which can be availed only at Ambush. The jacket comes in a worn, mid-indigo wash and has signature silver-coated Ambush bottle-cap button shanks. It also features custom jewelry embellishments and a special edition metallic silver back patch bearing the co-branded logo.

The second item in the collaborative lineup is the Loose Fit Trucket Jacket. It comes in a worn, mid-indigo wash and features the signature button shanks on the chest pockets and a black patch with the co-branded logo.

The two jeans in the collection are the 517TM Bootcut and the Baggy fit silhouettes. Both are true to size, and the classic denim bottoms are embellished with Ambush's signature silver-coated bottle-cap button shanks as well as the special black back patch co-branded logo.

The gender-neutral styles mark the first-ever collaboration between Ambush and Levi's.

One can avail the collaborative styles via Levi's Harajuki and Osaka flagship stores, in addition to the app. One can also avail the styles both in-store and on the official e-commerce site of Ambush, starting September 16, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far