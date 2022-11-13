Where is Sydney Sweeney from? MAGA controversy explained as Euphoria star addresses backlash 

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney finally spoke out about the white supremacist accusations she has been facing since August.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, the 25-year-old shared that the controversy is akin to a "wildfire" as she opened up about the situation in a cover interview for British GQ's 25th Men of the Year issue. She stated:

"Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It's been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track."

In August, Sydney Sweeney came under fire after posting a series of photos from her mother's 60th birthday party. Several guests were seen sporting red caps with the text, 'Make 60 Great Again,' inspired by 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) caps that typify conservative, far-right Donald Trump supporters.

One of the attendees was also spotted wearing what looked like a Blue Lives Matter shirt. The slogan famously emerged to show support for law enforcement officers in reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sweeney's brother Trent also posted snapshots from the party with guests in the controversial headgear.

The photos stirred up major controversy, with many speculating about the actress and her family's political beliefs, and criticizing her for the same.

Sydney Sweeney grew up in conservative Spokane county, 20 miles from the Washington-Idaho border. When she first found out about the online criticism against her after the event, she reacted by stating "this is wild."

She tweeted that this was not the intention, and expressed bewilderment that an innocent celebration of her mom's milestone birthday had turned into an absurd political statement.

Sydney Sweeney @sydney_sweeney and Happy Birthday Mom! You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyoneand Happy Birthday Mom! You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!

The actress also urged her fans to stop making assumptions.

"My family doesn’t understand me," reveals Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's family was scrutinized following the birthday posts and the actress received a lot of backlash from fans.

Frederick Joseph is on Mastodon @FredTJoseph @sydney_sweeney Assumptions? Don’t gaslight your fans (many are likely young progressive people based on the content of the show that gave you fame). Your family is obviously far-right based on the blue lives matter shirts and MAGA babies. @sydney_sweeney Assumptions? Don’t gaslight your fans (many are likely young progressive people based on the content of the show that gave you fame). Your family is obviously far-right based on the blue lives matter shirts and MAGA babies. https://t.co/Gwcm4YZduz

Anika Khan @anikak786 @sydney_sweeney Its really not about sydney sweeney having conservative family that she associates with. It’s about her blind spot so large that she doesn’t notice the hats and shirt worn by her family ARE the political statement. Worse part of this situation is the white privilege in this tweet @sydney_sweeney Its really not about sydney sweeney having conservative family that she associates with. It’s about her blind spot so large that she doesn’t notice the hats and shirt worn by her family ARE the political statement. Worse part of this situation is the white privilege in this tweet

Netizens commented that as a public figure, Sweeney has to own up to her family's decisions and address the white supremacist associations that come with the choice of clothing.

Oothoon @oothoon @sydney_sweeney I'm sorry, but if people are wearing MAGA hats to a birthday party, it's not "innocent." They may as well be waving Confederate flags. I get it- I have a couple of relatives who joined the MAGA cult, & I don't talk to them any more. You gotta take a stand. @sydney_sweeney I'm sorry, but if people are wearing MAGA hats to a birthday party, it's not "innocent." They may as well be waving Confederate flags. I get it- I have a couple of relatives who joined the MAGA cult, & I don't talk to them any more. You gotta take a stand.

IAMGERALD @iamgeraldmusic @sydney_sweeney Sounds like you're making excuses for your family's white supremacist roots. That's disheartening, I've distanced myself from family members because of their homophobic issues, as much as I love them I don't make excuses for them. @sydney_sweeney Sounds like you're making excuses for your family's white supremacist roots. That's disheartening, I've distanced myself from family members because of their homophobic issues, as much as I love them I don't make excuses for them.

The actress did not make any further statements besides confessing that it feels like nothing she says can help the conversation and take it back on the correct track.

In the GQ interview, the White Lotus star was candid about her frustration with being in an "in-between place" and stated that her family and friends in the area did not understand her or her world.

Sweeney explained:

"When I go home, my family doesn't understand me or the world I'm in anymore. But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there."

Sydney Sweeney was raised in northwestern Idaho, which is a largely rural area. She moved to Los Angeles when she began to pursue a career in acting.

She added that she was in an "in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me."

In the same interview, Sydney Sweeney noted that her family members were "mostly Rues," an allusion to her Euphoria co-star Zendaya's character, who has a history of drug abuse.

The Handmaid's Tale actress admitted that seeing her cousins, aunts, and uncles succumb to addiction and its impact on the community has stopped her from trying drugs or drinking.

Sydney Sweeney has been very vocal about being grateful for her family, especially her mother's encouragement throughout her career.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in August, she stated that her parents' support was paramount for her acting and that they "gave up everything they knew" so she could pursue her dreams, referencing their move to Los Angeles.

She added:

"I had no connections. I did not come from money...but I had parents who, no matter what, believed in me."

Sydney Sweeney is best known for her role as Cassie Howard in HBO's Euphoria.

