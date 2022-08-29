“Stop making assumptions”: Sydney Sweeney responds to backlash against perceived political statement in mom’s birthday party

On Saturday, August 27, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney took to Instagram to share pictures of her mother’s 60th birthday celebration, which sparked much backlash. The post showcased the birthday celebration in a western or cowboy theme. In the post, Sweeney captioned the carousel of pictures with:

“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown.”

The aforementioned backlash seems to have been sparked by a set of pictures from Sweeney’s younger brother Trent’s Instagram. The posts in question showcased a red cap worn by many of the family members. The caps also carried a text on them which caused people to assume that the caps were former US President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign merch.

However, Trent E. Sweeney later clarified in his post that the text on the caps read “Make Sixty Great Again.” Despite this, numerous individuals took to Twitter to criticize Sweeney and her mother for allegedly being right-wing MAGA supporters. The actress also took to her Twitter to address the issue and urged netizens not to make assumptions. She wrote:

"Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone."

Sydney Sweeney responds to the backlash

Sydney Sweeney @sydney_sweeney and Happy Birthday Mom! You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyoneand Happy Birthday Mom!

Within a day of the backlash, Sydney Sweeney took to Twitter to address the controversy. She said:

“You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention.”

She further urged netizens not to speculate. The backlash also seems to have caused her brother to edit his post and add a disclaimer that the caps in the picture were not MAGA merch.

Netizens speculate that Sydney Sweeney’s family’s political affiliation may lean towards the right wing

Amid massive speculations, a legion of online responses pointed out the “Make Sixty Great Again” caps inspired by the MAGA campaign in the pictures and videos of Sweeney’s mother’s birthday bash. Meanwhile, others pointed out that an unidentified male from the birthday celebration who seemingly wore a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt. This individual’s shirt was seemingly spotted by some fans and was later mentioned in TMZ’s report of the backlash.

Following the controversy, some mocked the situation and targeted Sydney Sweeney and her family. Several tweets insensitively joked and enquired whether the 24-year-old’s family were present at the United States Capitol building during “January 6 (2021).”

Tayte Hanson — they/them @TAYTEEHANSON @sydney_sweeney “Assumptions”? Your family are wearing MAGA hats and blue lives matter shirts, they’re racist. Time to face reality sweets, just because your white and famous doesn’t mean you get to have it all. @sydney_sweeney “Assumptions”? Your family are wearing MAGA hats and blue lives matter shirts, they’re racist. Time to face reality sweets, just because your white and famous doesn’t mean you get to have it all.

chris evans @notcapnamerica



You're not responsible for your family's bigoted beliefs but it's ridiculous for you to claim people are "making assumptions" when the shirt literally is a political statement. @sydney_sweeney If you post a photo of yourself wearing a Swastika is it wrong to assume you're a Nazi?You're not responsible for your family's bigoted beliefs but it's ridiculous for you to claim people are "making assumptions" when the shirt literally is a political statement. @sydney_sweeney If you post a photo of yourself wearing a Swastika is it wrong to assume you're a Nazi?You're not responsible for your family's bigoted beliefs but it's ridiculous for you to claim people are "making assumptions" when the shirt literally is a political statement.

Shaunna Murphy @ShaunnaLMurphy @sydney_sweeney Your fans being hurt that you posted photos of you with your dad in a blue lives matter shirt at a maga themed birthday party isn't unreasonable, girlie. Your family looks pretty racist and maybe you should take a second to think about how you're going to address that. @sydney_sweeney Your fans being hurt that you posted photos of you with your dad in a blue lives matter shirt at a maga themed birthday party isn't unreasonable, girlie. Your family looks pretty racist and maybe you should take a second to think about how you're going to address that.

Bärí A. Williams, Esq. @BariAWilliams



Lesson learned for you, I "assume." @sydney_sweeney Then you should've selected other pictures to post that wouldn't be left up to interpretation in this manner.Lesson learned for you, I "assume." @sydney_sweeney Then you should've selected other pictures to post that wouldn't be left up to interpretation in this manner. Lesson learned for you, I "assume."

Frederick Joseph @FredTJoseph @sydney_sweeney Assumptions? Don’t gaslight your fans (many are likely young progressive people based on the content of the show that gave you fame). Your family is obviously far-right based on the blue lives matter shirts and MAGA babies. @sydney_sweeney Assumptions? Don’t gaslight your fans (many are likely young progressive people based on the content of the show that gave you fame). Your family is obviously far-right based on the blue lives matter shirts and MAGA babies. https://t.co/Gwcm4YZduz

cunt @beenlikedezz @sydney_sweeney Don't let the liberals silence you, us conservatives got your back @sydney_sweeney Don't let the liberals silence you, us conservatives got your back😎

Michael @Themikeocchi @sydney_sweeney Listen Maga Sweeney we’ve all seen your brothers pics and the blue lives matter shirt, ain’t no assumption here @sydney_sweeney Listen Maga Sweeney we’ve all seen your brothers pics and the blue lives matter shirt, ain’t no assumption here https://t.co/QMzaR0dC6i

wiLL @willfulchaos this is sydney sweeney’s grandma i fear this is sydney sweeney’s grandma i fear https://t.co/UEYzSWTOPR

5hahem aka Dr. Durag @shaTIRED if sydney sweeney disagreed with her parents politics she’d say that. notice that she said it was “innocent” instead. meanwhile the innocence is bigotry. if sydney sweeney disagreed with her parents politics she’d say that. notice that she said it was “innocent” instead. meanwhile the innocence is bigotry.

s @pjmnfenty sydney sweeney when u ask where her n her family were on jan 6th 2021 sydney sweeney when u ask where her n her family were on jan 6th 2021 https://t.co/Hg93co0sFM

Similarly, a few called out the Euphoria star over her claims that the celebration was not politicized. A user named Dereck (@vespervievv) alleged that Sydney Sweeney specifically did not upload any such pictures where her family members were spotted wearing MAGA-inspired caps. Meanwhile, some outright slammed her family and parents as racists without much explanation.

sydney sweeney when she finds out blue lives matter and maga is inherently political

𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐤 📰📓🖊 @vespervievv Kinda funny how Sydney Sweeney carefully curated her IG post so that none of the MAGA-inspired hats were seen and then her dimwitted brother’s post blew it all up. 🤡🤠 Kinda funny how Sydney Sweeney carefully curated her IG post so that none of the MAGA-inspired hats were seen and then her dimwitted brother’s post blew it all up. 🤡🤠 https://t.co/RrhlWgJyyz

Amid all these chaotic allegations, some Euphoria fans defended Sweeney. Others, however, pointed out how the actress’ upbringing in the Republican-majority state of Idaho hinted at these recent speculative claims.

