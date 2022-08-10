What is the Dark Brandon meme? Explaining the latest viral trend

The "Dark Brandon" meme once again went viral all over the internet after news broke about the assassination of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

This was just the beginning for netizens, as the meme went viral when Senate Democrats passed the tax policy bill, health care bill, and took a small step towards climate change on August 7. However, in order to publicize their achievements, the party tweeted out images of "Dark Brandon" and took the situation into control.

Here's a brief recap of where the "Dark Brandon" meme emerged from: the phrase "Let's go, Brandon" became an instant hit among Donald Trump supporters after an interview with racer Brandon Brown where the crowd was seen cheering "F*ck Joe Biden" but the anchor misheard it as "Let's go Brandon."

The popular meme represents the darker side of the meme, which shows President Joe Biden's face with pupil-less and glowing red eyes as he laughs.

Democrats are using the Dark Brandon meme to their advantage

The phrase has been instrumentalized by conservatives who constantly taunt and criticize Biden's government and present a fictitious and evil Joe Biden called "Dark Brandon."

According to Politico, the memes started emerging briefly after Joe Biden took over the presidency and have been making rounds ever since.

One of the most popular memes is where Biden can be seen sitting on a throne of AK-47s, which, according to the Daily Beast, originated from China via an account that favors the country's Communist Party regime.

Chuck Todd's shamble bangs @Drea_got_rage Dark Brandon will sweep across the land like a wave... washing away the remains of inflation. Malarkey is at an end Food and Energy costs falling... markets loving it.Dark Brandon will sweep across the land like a wave... washing away the remains of inflation. Malarkey is at an end Food and Energy costs falling... markets loving it.😌 Dark Brandon will sweep across the land like a wave... washing away the remains of inflation. Malarkey is at an end https://t.co/yEiPs5K5RS

Most recently, the Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters have increased the circulation and the variety of the photoshopped meme to take digs at the shortcomings of the Democratic government.

While the government struggled to respond to the verdict of the Supreme Court's latest ruling on Roe v. Wade, while also being criticized for high gas prices, the meme took over the internet to showcase the President's fantasy alter ego.

The Democrats' press noticed the surge in these memes and took the situation into their hands by using the meme to broadcast Biden's latest achievements.

On August 8, the White House press secretary, Andrew Bates, tweeted a picture of the viral meme, which read:

"Your malarkey has been going on for long enough, kiddo."

Captioning the post, he wrote:

"Dark Brandon is crushing it."

Joining the bandwagon were White House Director of Digital Strategy, Rob Flaherty as well as Senator Chris Murphy who tweeted out similar images of Dark Brandon on their social media handles after the party's recent accomplishment.

However, this is not the first time that memes related to Joe Biden have taken over the internet. When Biden used to serve as vice president to Barack Obama, news outlet The Onion concocted an imaginary persona called "Diamond Joe," which showed him to be a lazy, alcohol consuming, Trans-Am driving man.

The meme resurfaced at the time when Joe Biden was running for the presidency but did not become a hit.

