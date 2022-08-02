5 things you didn't know about Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney

Actress Sydney Sweeney became a household name after playing the role of Cassie in HBO's Euphoria. The 24-year-old has received a lot of praise for her work and even has two Emmy nominations for her roles in Euphoria and the comedy-drama series The White Lotus.

She's been booked and busy ever since the release of Everything Sucks! on Netflix in 2018 and is all set to star in Marvel's Madame Web movie.

The young actress' high-fashion award show and MET gala appearances are widely loved by her Gen-Z fanbase. Snippets from her talk-show appearances go viral on platforms like TikTok and Instagram every now and then.

Viewers are constantly in awe of her charisma and the way she talks about her humble beginnings and interests that go away beyond her acting career.

Despite all the critical acclaim and love for her performances, Sydney Sweeney's talent has been questioned over and over again. Fans regularly defend her on Twitter and express support for the actor.

dani 🕊️ @fadedpunks sydney sweeney is a damn talented actress and deserves every and any nomination she gets. the new trend of pretending that she's not talented at all and doesn't give her all for every performance she does is very odd sydney sweeney is a damn talented actress and deserves every and any nomination she gets. the new trend of pretending that she's not talented at all and doesn't give her all for every performance she does is very odd

In the past, she’s been severely trolled on Twitter with people regurgitating the same views that she’s just a one-dimensional pretty face. The truth is, there’s so much more to her.

So, here are five such things you might not know about Sydney Sweeney.

5 lesser know facts about Sydney Sweeney

1) Sydney loves vintage cars and restoring them and even has a TikTok channel dedicated to it

While Sweeney plays an incredibly glamorous role in Euphoria, the star managed to stun her fans with her TikTok account, she started in 2020. Called syds_garage, it has videos of the actress fixing up and restoring vintage or old cars.

She's been a huge fan of vintage cars since she was a kid and also has a collection of vintage cars with a few rare models. She finds parts to the car and restores them herself.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Sweeney said,

"It's time for women to stop being afraid of putting themselves in a male-dominated environment."

2) Sweeney is incredibly smart and a brilliant multi-tasker

shawty lynn @HereComesShawty sydney sweeney was valedictorian?? suddenly i have to go back to high school so i can be like her sydney sweeney was valedictorian?? suddenly i have to go back to high school so i can be like her

Sydney Sweeney is an intelligent young woman who plays her complex characters with ease on screen. Thus, it is not surprising that she was a bright student in school. Not only did she graduate as a valedictorian, she was also involved in sports and studied multiple languages.

At one point in her career, she was juggling multiple projects and her college coursework at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She chose to study business and entrepreneurship so she could read her contracts better, and generally understand the ins and outs of show business.

At the age of 12 she even made a made a PowerPoint presentation depicting her five-year business plan to achieve her Hollywood dreams. She presented this to her parents so they would let her audition for small roles in films and TV shows.

The actor managed to book small roles in TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds. It's safe to say that her dedication paid off.

3) The multi-talented young woman has a production company too

ᴱᵁᴾᴴᴼᴿᴵᴬ ✨💜 @AlexaSydneyFan #NEWS Sydney Sweeney has launched her own production company “Fifty-fifty Films” and has set her first project named “The Players Table” based on a book by Jessica Goodman. #NEWS Sydney Sweeney has launched her own production company “Fifty-fifty Films” and has set her first project named “The Players Table” based on a book by Jessica Goodman. https://t.co/5AxyvSkpSu

Sydney Sweeney started her own production company called Fifty-Fifty during the peak of the pandemic in 2020. The production company's main goal is to bring forward more women-led films to screens all over the world.

She spoke to Variety magazine about the venture and said:

"I’ve always wanted to try as many possibilities as I possibly could. And I realized that I could build entire worlds in movies and TV shows. And I love reading books and bringing them to life. I wanted to bring my voice to all of these stories that I saw in my brain."

4) To top it all up, she is also a trained MMA fighter

It seems like there's nothing Sydney Sweeney can't do. She is a trained MMA fighter and competed in high school competitions.

Sweeney started training in mixed martial arts when she was 14. On her visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress revealed that she got quite involved in the MMA scene. She added that she even got the opportunity to train with some of Ronda Rousey’s senseis.

Unfortunately, now she doesn't get to dedicate that much time to such rigorous training. Every once in a while, she'll post videos of her MMA-esque work-outs.

5) She's vocal about her mental health struggles and dealing with them

Sydney Sweeney for The Hollywood Reporter (Image via hollywoodreporter.com)

In a recent interview, Sydney Sweeney spoke about the pressure of keeping up with her rising fame. She was candid as she opened up about still feeling like an outsider in Hollywood despite the success.

Her schedule is packed and attributes a lot of her anxiety to her busy professional life. In an interview, she said:

“The rejection you get while you’re trying to learn to be yourself is insane."

The month of June was tough for her as she started experiencing panic attacks. She recognized her symptoms and would actively try to calm herself down by going hiking and skiing with her family.

She admitted:

“I still can’t get my mind to shut up, and I don’t sleep.”

It’s easy to assume that a talented and successful individual like her would have everything figured out.

For her Gen-Z fanbase, this interview serves as an insight into the importance of addressing mental health struggles. Many tend to neglect their shortcomings and keep moving forward. Addressing one's struggles is the first step towards feeling better in the long run.

Sydney is gearing up to star in her next project, Marvel's Madame Web. The rest of the year looks bright for the actor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far