Sydney Sweeney's Madame Web casting rumors spark guessing game on Twitter

Sydney Sweeney is all ready to leap into Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters after a thorough breakout year of prominent roles. According to Deadline, she has joined Dakota Johnson on Sony's Madame Web. The film will be directed by S.J. Clarkson.

Madame Web is described in the comics as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis who was hooked to a life-support system that resembled a spider web. She could essentially be Sony's version of Doctor Strange due to her psychic sensory abilities. It is still unknown who Sweeney will play in the film.

Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE It is unknown who Sydney Sweeney will be playing in Marvel film ‘Madame Web’ bit.ly/3CPAHIQ It is unknown who Sydney Sweeney will be playing in Marvel film ‘Madame Web’ bit.ly/3CPAHIQ https://t.co/m5muLws5oK

Twitter fans guessing Sydney Sweeney's role after Madame Web casting rumors

Since there is no indication of Sweeney's co-starring role, Marvel fans on Twitter have begun to speculate about which character she could be playing. The choices have ranged from well-known heroes to lesser-known antagonists in Sony's universe.

Atomic_xe.07 @AndieJ21 Sydney Sweeney recently changed her hair color to strawberry blonde, and now we find out she’s been casted in the new Madame Web movie, but people think she’s going to play Gwen or Felicia Hardy?? I immediately thought Julia but I could be wrong. 🤷🏾‍♀️ Sydney Sweeney recently changed her hair color to strawberry blonde, and now we find out she’s been casted in the new Madame Web movie, but people think she’s going to play Gwen or Felicia Hardy?? I immediately thought Julia but I could be wrong. 🤷🏾‍♀️

Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, is one of the most popular candidates for Sweeney's role, so much so that "Black Cat" began trending on Twitter after her casting was confirmed.

Felicia, the daughter of a famed cat burglar who later follows in his footsteps, becomes a vigilante who is adept in a variety of fighting styles and can subconsciously produce "bad luck" for her opponents. These abilities make her an ally, adversary, and love interest in Peter Parker's Spider-Man, as well as a strong costumed persona in her own right.

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel Sydney Sweeney to star in Spider-Man Spin-off MADAME WEB! She could be playing BLACK CAT Felicia Hardy Sydney Sweeney to star in Spider-Man Spin-off MADAME WEB! She could be playing BLACK CAT Felicia Hardy https://t.co/pGa55bEHYZ

The road to seeing Black Cat on the big screen has been a lengthy one. While Black Cat would be an unusual enemy for Johnson's Madame Web, it does not appear to be out of the question.

Coy Jandreau @CoyJandreau Sydney Sweeney has been cast in Madame Web.



Related: this is one of the most Gwen Stacy infused images I have ever seen. Sydney Sweeney has been cast in Madame Web.Related: this is one of the most Gwen Stacy infused images I have ever seen. https://t.co/04kCJC1SrB

Gwen Stacy is another popular fancast that has emerged online in the aftermath of Sweeney's casting - in any context. Initially portrayed as Peter Parker's love interest, Gwen garnered a whole new set of followers as Spider-Gwen / Ghost-Spider, the costumed hero of her universe.

Given the bare bones of Madame Web's story, it would be intriguing to explore how either a civilian or heroic version of Gwen might fit into it. Nonetheless, considering the main character's multiverse-accessing abilities, the thought of using the film to bring Spider-Gwen into live-action would be a nice surprise.

CONAN O'BRIEN | FAN SCRIPT WRITER @ConanTawxHEROES what if sydney sweeney is playing gwen stacy in madame web, that’s my fan cast what if sydney sweeney is playing gwen stacy in madame web, that’s my fan cast https://t.co/7JtZvzNxa3

☆Joe☆ @BeanBearChagg If they do make a 2nd Tom Holland Spidey trilogy, I would love to see Sydney Sweeney as Gwen Stacy (if they go that route). I know she is supposed to be involved with Sony's Spider-verse but still... If they do make a 2nd Tom Holland Spidey trilogy, I would love to see Sydney Sweeney as Gwen Stacy (if they go that route). I know she is supposed to be involved with Sony's Spider-verse but still... https://t.co/4aXjR1hAz8

As per Twitter fans, we must consider Sweeney's portrayal of the other half of Silver and Black — Silvija Sablinova, aka Silver Sable. Following her father's death, Sable took over as commander of the Wild Pack, a strange crew of mercenaries that aid or attack various areas of the Spider-Man universe.

There may be a tale about Madame Web, in whatever incarnation, going toe-to-toe with Sable and the Wild Pack, or possibly Sable becoming an ally of the new superhero.

If Sable were to go on to feature in her long-awaited film following the events of Madame Web, having Sweeney at the helm would undoubtedly pique viewers' interest.

Charlotte Witter, one of the few foes of both incarnations of Madame Web in the comics, occupies a considerably more specialized sector of the Spider-Man legend.

Charlotte, the granddaughter of Cassandra Webb, the first character to wear the Madame Web costume, became an incarnation of Spider-Woman as a result of Doctor Octopus' experiments and was granted the ability to take away people's superpowers.

This puts her in direct competition with Jessica Drew and Julia Carpenter, the latter of whom many believe Johnson will play on Madame Web.

If Madame Web wishes to give a clear origin story to its titular hero while also tackling the legacy of its mantle, Sydney as Charlotte would be an intriguing choice according to fans.

She'd also be one of the most physically appealing opponents the film could provide, especially if she retains her huge spider limbs from the comics.

anna lvs jimmy @outertorch dakota johnson as madame webb and sydney sweeney as charlotte witter , i see you vision sony dakota johnson as madame webb and sydney sweeney as charlotte witter , i see you vision sony https://t.co/FzcVdnPHB0

Sydney has had a busy 12 months, beginning with her scene-stealing role on two successful HBO series, White Lotus and Euphoria.

She had prominent roles in the Amazon film The Voyeurs and Blumhouse's Nocturne. She now stars alongside Simon Rex and Halsey in Tony Tost's National Anthem.

