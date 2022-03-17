Black Cat to Gwen Stacy: Exploring who Sydney Sweeney can play in Madame Web

The Marvel Universe is all set to star Sydney Sweeney alongside Dakota Johnson, who will play the protagonist in Madame Web. Ever since the announcement was made on Wednesday, fans haven't been able to hold back their excitement and curiosity about which Marvel character Sydney will play.

The White Lotus and Euphoria star is speculated to play one of the many popular Marvel comic book characters, ranging from Black Cat to Gwen Stacy. So, who exactly are these characters?

Characters Sydney Sweeney can play in Madame Web

1) Black Cat

After news of Sweeney's casting broke, Black Cat started trending on Twitter with more than 8000 retweets.

Black Cat is the daughter of a famous cat mugger. After being traumatized by a previous relationship, she gets trained in several fighting styles to give her enemies a hard time. While she was initially introduced as an enemy of Spider-Man, the two developed romantic feelings for each other over time, due to which Batgirl was switched to an anti-hero.

2) Charlotte Witter

It's pretty obvious to say that fans would also love to see Sweeney playing Madame Web's granddaughter, Charlotte Witter. She is a fashion designer who also has contacts in illegal markets, which led to her crossing paths with Dr. Octopus.

After learning about Witter's powers, he kidnaps her to test her powers using Spider DNA. After these experiments, she gets transformed into Dr. Octopus' own Spider-Woman, who can also absorb others' powers.

3) Silver Sable

Silver Sable made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #265 and also appeared in various Spider-Man titles as a supporting character/ally.

However, since Sable is a mercenary, there are many instances when she came into conflict with other superheroes, especially Spider-Man. Of course, she never appeared as a leading character in any adaptation, but did catch everyone’s attention in Marvel’s Spider-Man video game.

4) Gwen Stacy

Another character Sydney is speculated to be playing is Gwen Stacy, who was initially Peter Parker's love interest when both of them were pursuing graduation. Like Silver Sable, she also appeared as an ally in several Spider-Man movies. Gwen Stacy gained popularity as Ghost-Spider and Spider-Gwen.

We’ve seen several versions of Gwen Stacy in movies and TV shows, the most popular being Emma Stone's version in The Amazing Spider-Man series. Emma did an amazing job playing that character, so it’s no wonder that the community was heartbroken when Gwen died in The Amazing Spider-Man sequel.

Apart from that, we’ve seen Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Gwen version in the animated Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse movie. So, it would be no less of a decent surprise to see Spider-Gwen in Madame Web, with Sydney Sweeney playing the character.

