The Handmaid's Tale 2022 (Season 5): Meet the cast

The Handmaid's Tale is back with its fifth season and is scheduled to premiere on Hulu soon. The story follows a rebellious handmaid in the dystopian totalitarian society of Gilead, which is ruled by religious fanatics and is a place where women are reduced to childbearing roles. The Handmaid's Tale is an insightful social commentary on gender inequality and the oppression of women.

Adapted from the best-seller by the same name, written by the acclaimed Margaret Atwood, the Hulu series' fifth episode will follow the showdown between June and Serena after the death of Commander Waterford. The official synopsis reads as follows:

“In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power.”

The cast of The Handmaid's Tale

The Hulu series boasts an ensemble cast list. Along with old faces reprising their roles, a host of new actors have also been brought in for the fifth season.

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Elizabeth Moss is an American actress who began her acting career in the early 1990s and rose to fame with the role of Zoey Bartlet, the youngest daughter of President Josiah Bartlet, in The West Wing.

Following this, Moss was widely acclaimed for playing Peggy Olson in the period drama series Mad Men for which she won the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries.

She was awarded the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for playing Detective Robin Griffin in the BBC miniseries Top of the Lake. She also played notable roles in Girl, Interrupted, Us, The One I Love, The Invisible Man, and Shirley.

Elizabeth Moss is well known for her role as June Osborne in the Hulu dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. June is a rebellious handmaid in the totalitarian society of Gilead, and she fights against the oppressive order to liberate her fellow sisters from their reduced roles as child-bearers.

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Yvonne Strahovski is an Australian actress who is well known for her roles as CIA agent Sarah Walker in the spy drama series Chuck and Hannah McKay in the Showtime drama Dexter.

She also plays CIA Agent Kate Morgan in 24: Live Another Day (2014). Her other features include starring in Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers, Killer Elite, I, Frankenstein, The Predator (2018), and The Tomorrow War.

Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford, the wife of Commander Waterford in The Handmaid's Tale. The actress received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for her role.

Other cast members

Other cast members in The Handmaid's Tale include:

Madeline Brewer as Janine

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

O-T Fagbenle as Luke

Max Minghella as Nick

Samira Wiley as Moira

Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

Amanda Brugel as Rita

Mckenna Grace as Mrs. Keyes

Genevieve Angelson as Gladys Wheeler

Christine Ko as Lily

Don't miss season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale coming September 14, 2022, on Hulu.

