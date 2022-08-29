Where is Sydney Sweeney from? All about her family and parents amid mom’s 60th birthday ‘Hoedown’ party backlash

On August 27, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney faced backlash after posting photos of her mother Lisa's 60th birthday "hoedown." Following the birthday bash, which Sweeney hosted at a barn in her home state of Idaho, Trent, Sweeney’s younger brother, also shared pictures from the party on Instagram, which seems to have sparked a massive uproar.

In the pictures posted by Trent, there was a photo that showcased family members sporting red caps, which were perceived to be "Make America Great Again (MAGA)" merch. However, later, Sweeny’s brother edited the post to add the clarification about the caps. He added that the text on the caps read:

“Make Sixty Great Again.”

Following the backlash, keen-eyed viewers further noticed that the MAGA-inspired caps and an individual allegedly wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" shirt were slightly visible in one short video uploaded by Sweeney. Later, the 24-year-old actress addressed the incident in a tweet. She asked everyone to stop speculating and claimed that the photos were not political statements.

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!

Where did Sydney Sweeney grow up?

Amid the backlash, some netizens pointed out how the possibility of her family being right-wing supporters was a given as the actress grew up in Idaho, a right-leaning state. Sweeney was born to Scott and Lisa Sweeney in Spokane, Washington in 1997. However, later, her family moved to northwestern Idaho, as per her statement to Elle Magazine in February. She told the publication that her family moved to Los Angeles around 2010 to support her passion for acting.

Over the years, numerous renowned publications like The Guardian and HuffPost (formerly the Huffington Post) have labeled Idaho as one of the most conservative states in the United States. Furthermore, the state has always historically favored the Republican party, which has been in power in the state for years.

Sydney Sweeney’s family

The Euphoria star is the first born of her parents, Lisa Sweeney (née Mudd) and Scott Sweeney. According to Coveteur, Lisa is reportedly a lawyer and Sydney's father is associated with the medical sector. In an interview with the previously mentioned publication, Sweeney said:

“My mom is a lawyer, and my dad is in the medical field, so school has always been really important. I’ve always known how to communicate to them through that way.”

Sydney Sweeney also revealed that her family is religious. In 2018, she told Dread Central,

“ I came from a religious family but I’m open to all religions.”

Sydney Sweeney’s mother Lisa has been an attorney for over 21 years. Furthermore, her LinkedIn profile showcased that the 60-year-old has also served as the Assistant Attorney General in Spokane, Washington. While not much else about her father is publicly known, Sweeney’s brother Trent has acted in a few short films and appeared as the titular character in an R-Rated comedy-drama called Norman in 2010. According to his IMDb profile, Trent Sweeney is delving into the world of short filmmaking as an assistant director on his upcoming projects.

Sweeney and her brother are also reportedly distant cousins of the late actor Robert Vaughn, the star of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. TV series, who passed away in 2016.

