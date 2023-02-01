"Wanna party w/her so bad": Anne Hathaway dancing video at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans floored

American actor Anne Hathaway left fans floored after a video of her dancing at Paris Fashion Week went viral over the internet recently.

The viral video, which was captured by TikTok user @Kerrosene and was uploaded on January 26, shows the 40-year-old star in the background singing and dancing in the background on Lady Marmalade from Moulin Rouge's soundtrack.

The video came after Hathaway attended haute couture house Valentino's PFW showcasing, wherein she donned a leopard print beaded dress along with matching tights. To complete her ensemble, she carried a matching clutch and wore leopard print heels with open hair.

"Who I aspire to be": Twitterati go wild over Anne Hathaway's viral dancing video

After Anne Hathaway's video from the Italian fashion house's after-party went viral, Twitter was flooded with various reactions from internet users who were swooned by her moves.

Several users commented on how they wanted to party like the Devil Wears Prada star and at the same time, look good. One user also pointed out how it was impossible to predict that she is aged 40, since it looks like she has not aged a bit.

Check out a few of these tweets below:

nic ✧ @skepticsculls anne hathaway dancing in a club is who i aspire to be anne hathaway dancing in a club is who i aspire to be

Sam Stryker @sbstryker Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY Need to party with Anne Hathaway DESPERATELY https://t.co/3a1e5tywyP

alex @alex_abads every tongue that rises up against Anne Hathaway shall fall every tongue that rises up against Anne Hathaway shall fall https://t.co/EI3E5WvPhE

nic ✧ @skepticsculls anne hathaway dancing in a club is who i aspire to be anne hathaway dancing in a club is who i aspire to be

bailey @baytato Day 2 and those videos of Anne Hathaway dancing have ruined my life my brain is physically incapable of thinking of anything else. I don’t even know how to read anymore Day 2 and those videos of Anne Hathaway dancing have ruined my life my brain is physically incapable of thinking of anything else. I don’t even know how to read anymore

SJ @simranjot1983 @wrathsemilia She is 40 here and still hot @wrathsemilia She is 40 here and still hot

persian roman roy @theronfilm anne hathaway please reject me so i can move on anne hathaway please reject me so i can move on https://t.co/VpGB4BKUba

Anne Hathaway wants to learn to either be a good ballerina or an immaculate pianist

While speaking to Interview Magazine in June 2022, Anne Hathaway was asked by Jessica Chastain what skill it would be that she wanted to learn instantly. To this, the WeCrashed actor stated that it would be a tie between being a professional-level ballerina and being a concert-level pianist, further adding:

"Because that mind and that body and that strength and that ability to express yourself carry you through life. They both require such enormous intelligence and refinement and discipline, and that’s the way you interact with the world.”

When Michelle Yeoh asked how she switches her personality from goofy to gorgeous, Hathaway stated that she has always been goofy and credited the people she works with to make her look gorgeous.

She stated that it was Gary Marshall who found the "sweet spot between goofy and gorgeous."

"That’s how I was introduced to the world at large, so maybe that was just the first impression I made. Great care was taken with me in that introduction, but for the most part, I think goofy is just a given. What can one do?”

Born on November 12, 1982, Anne Hathaway is a native of Brooklyn, New York. She began her acting career in 1999 by appearing on the television series, Get Real, as Meghan Green.

She rose to fame as Mia Thermopolis when she starred in Marshall's family romcom, The Princess Diaries, alongside Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall, and Robert Schwartzman, among others.

Some of her other acting roles include The Other Side of Heaven, Nicholas Nickleby, Ella Enchanted, Brokeback Mountain, Becoming Jane, Passengers, Alice in Wonderland, One Day, Les Misérables, The Intern, Ocean's Eight, Modern Love, Locked Down, Eileen, etc.

Hathway is slated to next appear in a long list of upcoming projects, which include The Idea of You, The Lifeboat, Sesame Street, Mothers' Instinct, Bum's Rush, and She Came to Me.

Poll : 0 votes