5 edgy hairstyles NewJeans members flaunted for their recent magazine cover shoot

NewJeans recently featured on the cover of Highsnobiety magazine, marking their first-ever international print cover. The issue is a limited edition copy that features the hit K-pop girl group talking about their growth in the industry, as well as their takes on fashion, beauty, and everything in between.

On the cover, the NewJeans members can be seen sporting darker looks compared to their previous concepts. The singers seem to be sporting a punk rock aesthetic, complete with dark vamp-like makeup. With subtle smokey eyes and wine-red lips, the girl group members look edgy and chic.

In the interview, when asked to further explain the meaning behind their group name, the members said:

"Our name NewJeans refers to a “new” pair of jeans, but at the same time, jeans are also a timeless fashion staple adored by people of all ages. We are constantly striving and working hard to present music that can embrace both the new and the classic, just like what our name NewJeans suggests."

They emphasized that they don't simply want to try something new in music, but also in the fields of fashion, beauty and more. Minji also mentioned how the cover shoot itself is something new and exciting, as they had a chance to experiment with a style they haven't really worked with before. She exclaimed:

"I was happy to see that the results seemed to capture a fresh look..."

What hairstyles did the NewJeans members sport for their first international print cover?

1) Haerin

Haerin went with an assymetrical hairstyle for the magazine cover, with one side tied into a loose bun and the other side left open with loose locks hanging over her shoulders.

The almost undone hairdo has an edgy feel to it, thanks to the tufts of hair sticking out in all directions. She styled her straight-cut bangs in a wet look, which one can easily recreate with some hair gel.

2) Hyein

Hyein opted for a half-up half-down hairdo with cute space buns at the crown of her head. The hairstyle is simple yet edgy, as the space buns elevate the look and add some intrigue to it. The NewJeans member kept her bangs and face-framing fringes light and wispy, and went with a Korean method of tying the buns instead of the usual knot people tend to go for.

3) Danielle

Danielle has been rocking some stunning hairstyles of late, pleasantly surprising her fans with her most recent Dazed magazine pictorial look, featuring bright red hair.

For the Highsnobiety cover, the NewJeans star went with a two-toned hair color, pairing it with simple open hair. Topping the hairdo with a black bucket hat pulled the whole look together, with her dual-toned hair being the star of the show.

4) Minji

Minji went with a textured hairstyle for the magazine cover, switching out her straight black hair with a super wavy look. Parting her hair down the middle, she too opted for a half-up half-down hairdo.

The look is edgy and super easy to recreate if one has a hair straightener. Using the straightener, style the hair into waves and divide the hair into two sections, securing the upper section with a hairtie or clawclip. The NewJeans also styled her face-framing locks into soft waves to add some intrigue to the hairdo.

5) Hanni

Hanni rocked the edgiest hairstyle of all the NewJeans members, going for a highly textured hairdo for the magazine cover. Micro braid is a signature element of the singer - something that she went heavy on for the cover.

With braids of different sizes, the hairstyle was heavy on texture and had a funky feel to it. As for her bangs and fringes, Hanni went with her signature straight-cut bangs and face-framing fringes in a wet look.

The NewJeans members went with edgy looks for their most recent magazine cover shoot to try out something new compared to their previous pictorials. However, for their individual shots, the singers opted for much simpler hairstyles, using hair accessories or hoodies to add intrigue to the looks.

These hairstyles are perfect for the everyday, being easy to recreate and requiring next to no maintenance.

