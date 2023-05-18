"Messy bangs are crazy": BLACKPINK Rosé's new edgy hairstyle wins the internet

BLACKPINK Rosé has an impeccable fashion sense, but the K-pop idol tends to steer clear of bangs. Instead, the singer opts for face framing locks and fringes, which look just as stunning on the BLACKPINK star.

The Pink Venom singer has been chosen as the cover star for Elle Korea's June issue, where she can be seen sporting a super edgy hairdo with bangs. The magazine made the announcement on May 16, 2023, by releasing three different images on their Instagram account, one of which features the singer in an all-black outfit with strawberry blonde hair that has been styled into bangs.

BLACKPINK Rosé's new edgy hairstyle wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Netizens were quick to notice the BLACKPINK member in her new hairstyle and couldn't get enough of it. Her fans loved the new look and remarked that Rosé's magazine covers are always stunning, as the fashion icon tends to opt for completely different looks from her everyday style.

Whether it be braids or half-up half-down hairdos, the singer has rocked some gorgeous hairstyles since her debut, but seeing her sporting bangs is a rare treat for the internet.

Netizens can't get enough of BLACKPINK Rosé's messy bangs

In the announcement post by Elle Korea, Rosé can be seen wearing dark jeans and black corset. The pictorial was in partnership with Tiffany & Co., which is no surprise as the BLACKPINK member is their global ambassador and the latest face of their Lock Collection.

For her makeup, the Shut Down singer went with her signature natural makeup look. With rose pink shades on her eyes and lips, she looks absolutely gorgeous. The BLACKPINK star opted for a dewy finish for her base makeup, which leaves her skin with a beautiful glow.

Coming to her hair, the How You Like That singer sported two different hairstyles in the images released by Elle Korea. One of them is a high ponytail with her bangs parted down the middle, and the other is the much talked about messy bangs hairdo. The latter has almost a grunge feel to it, with messy chic hair and long bangs. Her hair color makes the overall look much softer, by bringing in a touch of color to the look.

The Typa Girl singer's fans were pleasantly surprised to see her rocking bangs for the magazine cover. Some netizens even went on to say that the singer looked better with bangs, as it added an edgy angle to her look, which is not something she usually opts for. The singer is best known for her fun and effortless hairdos that are easy to maintain and adorable on her.

ᥫ᭡ @chaepremacist rosé with bangs a cultural reset rosé with bangs a cultural reset https://t.co/0xjp1lR9Md

Cannése 🌹✨ @Hardtoluv_rosie

She looks so beautiful with the messy bangs

She never fails to serve

#로제 #ROSÉ OMG Rosé for Elle Korea!!!!She looks so beautiful with the messy bangsShe never fails to serve OMG Rosé for Elle Korea!!!!She looks so beautiful with the messy bangsShe never fails to serve 😩❤️❤️❤️ #로제 #ROSÉ https://t.co/bZrS1qsvDI

Elle Korea shared a snippet of her interview, where she says that she feels more bold when she is on-stage, almost as if she is the protagonist of a movie. She went on to say that if she believes in herself and is self-confident, the songs end up sounding much better.

While Rosé has been chosen as the Elle Korea cover star for its June issue, her fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa has been picked by Harper's Bazaar Korea as their June issue cover star. BLINKs can't wait for June to come sooner, so they could grab the magazines before they run out of stock.

