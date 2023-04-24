Top BLACKPINK beauty moments for Coachella Weekend 2

BLACKPINK graced the Coachella main stage yet again on April 22, closing out the second last night of the music festival. From Jennie's pink cutout top to Jisoo's beautifully flushed cheeks, the girl group members made a statement with their fashion and beauty choices for the performance.

While Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa opted for soft waves for their hairstyles, Jennie went all out with an iconic edgy hairdo. As for makeup, Jisoo and Jennie kept it minimalistic compared to Rosé and Lisa, who went with the common elements of Coachella, namely, glitter and face gems.

Micro braids and face gems: BLACKPINK members looked stunning for their Coachella Weekend 2 performance

1) Jennie's textured hairdos

Jennie loves an edgy beauty moment, so it was no surprise that the BLACKPINK member rocked a highly textured hairdo for the Coachella Weekend 2 performance.

For week 1, the SOLO singer opted for makeup that made a statement and left her hairdo subtle and soft. However, for week 2, she went for the opposite look by keeping her makeup subtle and letting her hairstyle steal the show.

The You and Me singer started the performance with her hair open. She incorporated micro braids to elevate the hairstyle and add texture to it. The singer didn't simply add braids to the front but also added them at the back for a well-rounded textured hairdo.

For her solo stage, the BLACKPINK member went with pigtails, one of her go-to hairstyles. She left her front braids loose, so they beautifully framed her face and bunched the rest of her hair into two ponytails.

2) Rosé's creative use of face gems

Coachella is the best time of year to experiment with face gems and Rosé used this opportunity to create a dazzling makeup look. The BLACKPINK member kept her hair and the rest of her makeup quite minimal but upped the glam with the use of facial gems on the bridge of her nose.

The On The Ground singer went for a bold winged eyeliner that drew everyone's attention to her eyes. She went with a subtle smokey eye and topped it off with chunky glitter in the outer corners. This elevated the eye makeup look further and gave her eyes a touch of bling.

The focal point of the BLACKPINK singer's eye makeup look was the cluster of rhinestones on the bridge of her nose. She used face gems to connect the inner corners of her eyes. Coachella is all about glitter and gems, and the face gems made her makeup look perfect for the music festival.

3) Lisa's shimmery eye makeup look

Lisa went for soft waves for her hairstyle for the second weekend of Coachella. This was in contrast to her textured hair in week one of the music festival. Instead, she went for a sharp eye makeup look this weekend.

Lisa's eye makeup looked gorgeous as the winged eyeshadow further elevated her eye shape. She went with a brown eyeshadow shade that perfectly matched her hair color and also opted for brown eyeliner instead of black. Pulling the whole look together, the BLACKPINK member went with some dramatic false lashes.

To highlight the crease, the LALISA singer went in with three rhinestones on each eyelid. This helped line the cut crease, which she kept subtle with the use of some light brown eyeshadow.

Finally, she highlighted the inner corner with a super shimmery silver eyeshadow. The silver shimmery shade looked gorgeous paired with the bold red lip the BLACKPINK member rocked throughout their performance.

