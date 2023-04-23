“BOSSPINK Lisa Coachella” takes over Twitter trends as BLACKPINK’s maknae sends BLINKs into a frenzy

Hit K-pop girl group BLACKPINK performed their second and final set at Coachella 2023 on Saturday, April 22, and the group’s maknae (youngest) Lisa was the cynosure of everyone’s eyes, particularly for her fiery stage presence, stylish outfits, and incredible dancing skills, which she is well-renowned for.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa took over worldwide Twitter trends with trends like “BOSSPINK Lisa Coachella,” “Lisachella Returns,” “Pinkchella,” and “BLACKPINK X Coachella” trending atop Twitter.

Notably, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop female group to headline a big US-based music festival like Coachella, alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean this year. It performed on April 15 (last weekend) and returned for their second and final performance on Saturday.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the most mentioned member of the group with 1 million tweets and counting

The Thai singer-rapper took over worldwide Twitter trends with over 1 million tweets in her name and counting. She particularly shone in her iridescent outfits, an incredible plethora of talent, and unparalleled stage presence.

art @art36463169 and she is the most mentioned member with over 1 million tweets and the most liked member BOSSPINK LISA COACHELLA Again, for the second week, Lisa is the most searched member across Google, YouTube, USA, CA and around the world during the Blackpink stage at Coachellaand she is the most mentioned member with over 1 million tweets and the most liked memberBOSSPINK LISA COACHELLA Again, for the second week, Lisa is the most searched member across Google, YouTube, USA, CA and around the world during the Blackpink stage at Coachella 🇺🇸 and she is the most mentioned member with over 1 million tweets and the most liked member🔥 BOSSPINK LISA COACHELLA https://t.co/AgVlrDL2Kb

The singer wore a bunch of interesting outfits -- a candy pink co-ord set embellished with crystals accentuating her frame, a short gold dress that helped her shine bright on stage, and an intricate metallic outfit with detailed embellishments along with a bomber jacket.

Notably, BLINKs were in awe of BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s outfits and her performances and took to social media to lavish praise on her.

One of the highlights was the 26-year-old's performance of her hit b-side track MONEY, where she danced with a pole, earning major applause from fans present. Her solo stage also got 4 million views on Weibo, which is the Chinese equivalent of Google.

Notably, the Thai rapper’s mother was also there at the event as the duo were spotted hanging out after BLACKPINK's concert.

Meanwhile, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello were spotted grooving to MONEY in the audience, which was captured by BLINKs and shared on the internet as well. Filipino influencer Bretman Rock also shared a video of Lisa from his Coachella attendance.

Notably, BLACKPINK’s maknae wasn’t the only member who was trending because of her fashion; co-bandmate Jennie too made heads turn with her under-b*ob-cut outfit.

For those unversed, under the b*ob-cut is when an outfit only covers a woman’s b*easts partially (the n*pples) and leaves the lower region open. The outfit is a hot trend among K-pop celebrities like Hwasa, who was spotted wearing this style in recent times.

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour becomes the highest-grossing tour ever by a girl group

Online portal Touring Data, which calculates the revenue artists make from world tours and global concerts, revealed that BLACKPINK has made history as the highest-grossing tour ever by a girl group with their 26 BORN PINK World Tour concerts so far by earning a total of $78.4 million.

With this, they have surpassed popular girl groups like Spice Girls, TLC, and Destiny’s Child. Notably, the group is only halfway through its ambitious world tour; it has 19 more tour stops across stadium performances at huge venues across America. The revenue is expected to double by the time BORN PINK World Tour concludes.

Meanwhile, the LALISA artist is all set to collaborate with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for Shoong, the b-side track from his new EP Down to Earth. She will not only sing but also feature in the music video. Taeyang’s album will be released on April 25 at 6:00 pm KST.

