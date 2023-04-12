BLACKPINK's Lisa to be a part of Taeyang's new solo album, Down To Earth

Original YG labelmates BLACKPINK's Lisa and BIGBANG's Taeyang are joining hands to release new music. On April 12, Taeyang's label, The BLACK Label, an associate company of YG Entertainment, announced that the Thai-born K-pop idol, Lisa, will feature on Taeyang's second solo album, which is scheduled for release later this month.

As per other media reports, not only will BLACKPINK's Lisa participate as a featured artist, she will also appear in a music video alongside Taeyang.

K-pop fans and K-netz are undoubtedly highly excited for the collaboration between the two artists and cannot wait to see them shake a leg together, considering both YG idols are excellent dancers.

BLACKPINK's Lisa to be part of Taeyang's new solo album

BIGBANG member Taeyang, who also has a successful solo career, is releasing another album, Down To Earth, on April 25 at 6:00 pm KST. It has been confirmed that BLACKPINK's Lisa will be appearing on the album as a featured artist, and she will also star in a music video with him.

Since Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Lisa are known for being the main dancers of their group, fans of both the idols are excited to find out what the music video will look like.

lisa data @lalaluvlalisa TWO MAIN DANCERS YO! 9 years later, LISA x TAEYANG is happening again!TWO MAIN DANCERS YO! 9 years later, LISA x TAEYANG is happening again! 😭😭😭 TWO MAIN DANCERS YO! https://t.co/azozpSKKVe

Taeyang released the hit track Vibe featuring BTS' Jimin in January this year, and the idol is now making a full comeback just three months later. In fact, in an interview with NME, Taeyang also mentioned collaborating with other artists and releasing an album sometime later. Hence, fans can expect other artists to feature on the album too.

Vibe, which was released in January and featured BTS' Jimin, will also be included in the tracklist of the upcoming album.

A spoiler clip for Seed, a track from the album, alongside multiple teaser pictures, has already surfaced online. Needless to say, eager fans are now waiting to see how BLACKPINK's Lisa will add her charm to the song as a rapper.

Fans are also excited about the collaboration since it will be Lisa's first time working with a domestic artist. She has previously appeared on DJ Snake's SG alongside Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion.

Taeyang, as a soloist, has produced several chart-topping hits including Ringa Linga, Only Look At Me, Eyes, Nose, Lips, Wedding Dress, and Good Boy, among others.

The 34-year-old idol has three studio albums, nine singles, two live albums, and an EP under his credit list as a soloist. His first EP, Hot, was released in 2008. Fifteen years later, Taeyang will release his second EP, Down To Earth, and it already looks quite promising.

