Zendaya channels Old Hollywood charm in the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry show: "It's giving glamor"

Whether it be her outfits or her beauty choices, Zendaya consistently rocks the red carpet. The Euphoria star has served some gorgeous looks at the Met Gala and her most recent appearance at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry show saw her rocking a Richard Quinn gown that gave her look an Old Hollywood charm.

As a global brand ambassador of Bulgari, the actress had front-row seats to the show and made sure she put her best foot forward for the unveiling of the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery Collection. The event took place in the Palazzo Ducale in Venice, seeing the likes of BLACKPINK Lisa, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra.

Zendaya channels Old Hollywood charm in the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry show (Image via Instagram/@zendaya)

Netizens loved Zendaya's Old Hollywood glam, and even the official account of Milani Cosmetics couldn't help commenting, "Literal perfection," under her video that captured her entire look for the event. Other than her outfit and jewelry, fans were raving over the actress's glitzy beauty appearance.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress seemed to have stepped out of an Old Hollywood film with her dark smokey eyes and elaborate updo. Her makeup artist went on to explain the look he went for in an Instagram post, saying,

"I channeled sultry vixen vibes..."

He also mentioned the brand he used for her makeup for the Bulgari event, stating that he went for an all-Lancôme look. This comes as no surprise as the actress is one of the youngest brand ambassadors of the beauty brand.

Zendaya rocks subtle smokey eyes paired with nude lips in Venice

When it comes to red-carpet appearances, Zendaya has always nailed the beauty looks. For the Bulgari event, the Dune star went with a soft dewy base for her face makeup. Beautiful rosy cheeks lent a healthy dose of color to her face, making her look fresh and radiant.

She kept her lip makeup subtle and muted, going in with a dark lip liner that blended in seamlessly with her creamy nude lip shade. This gave her lips a gorgeous gradient finish.

The Euphoria star brought in the drama with her eye makeup look, opting for a subtle smokey eye paired with fluttery lashes that gave her the viral siren eye look. The eye is where the 'sultry vixen' element is at, giving the star a sharp almond eye shape. To keep the smokey eye more subtle, her makeup artist went in with a light shimmery eyeshadow for her inner corners and restricted the smokey eye look to the outer corners of her eyes.

The gown is straight out of Old Hollywood, but even the actress' hairdo serves as a blast from the past. She went with an updo to highlight her makeup, and her jewelry, which was the true star of the show. Zendaya went with an extreme side part that was then tied into a classic chignon bun. She opted for a soft structured look for the front sections of her hair, incorporating fabulous retro-inspired waves.

Fans joked about MJ getting a massive glow-up after her last trip to Venice, referring to her role in the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. One of the Instagram users stated that the actress looked "like an art piece" in her glamorous getup. Netizens couldn't get enough of her fabulous makeup and hair, which helped pull the whole look together.

Zendaya Updates @Zendaya_Updated Zendaya stuns in a new Instagram post for Bulgari! Zendaya stuns in a new Instagram post for Bulgari! https://t.co/mNeanleZAC

Izzy🪽 @RUEPHORlA Zendaya is just gorgeous. Like her face card is insane Zendaya is just gorgeous. Like her face card is insane 😍 https://t.co/WIPK3rRIIs

The entire look was put together by her stylist and friend, Law Roach. They partnered together for NMACC Gala as well, where the star turned up in a dazzling saree by Rahul Mishra.

