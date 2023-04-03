What is Zendaya's skincare routine and where to get the products she uses?

The Euphoria star has flawless skin, making one wonder what Zendaya's skincare routine is. Given her busy schedule, the 26-year-old actress has done a great job maintaining her skin at its best.

During her most recent red carpet appearance at NMACC, Zendaya's skin was glowing, and she looked stunning in a Rahul Mishra saree. Looking at her gorgeous skin, it is a surprise that she keeps her skincare routine basic and minimal.

Zendaya's skincare routine is sweet and simple with Thayer's, CeraVe, and Aquaphor

1) Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes

When one has to wear makeup regularly, having a first cleanse in the night-time routine is necessary. In an interview with British Vogue, Zendaya stated that it is her "big rule" to remove all her makeup before she continues her night-time regime. Zendaya's skincare routine includes this cleansing wipe on the days she has makeup on.

Shea Moisture's facial wipes are not overly drying for the skin. They gently cleanse makeup and dirt from the face without irritating the skin. African Black Soap and Tea Tree Oil help regulate oil production, and Calendula oil calms and soothes the skin. Thus, one is left with well-balanced skin after using it.

The product retails for $6.99 on the Shea Moisture website.

2) Shea Moisture African Black Soap

Zendaya's skincare routine is quick and easy, and this bar of soap is a product one can use for both face and body. The soap cleanses the skin from deep within and helps maintain clear, blemish-free skin.

The formula is infused with Shea Butter, Oats, and Aloe to keep the skin moisturized and balanced even after cleansing. It is not too stripping for the skin, making it a great product for sensitive skin.

The product retails for $4.99 on the Shea Moisture website.

3) Natura Bissé Diamond Ice Lift Mask

Zendaya's makeup artist, Sheika Daley, revealed that she likes to use this face mask before any big red carpet-event. The mask has an instantly visible lifting effect on the face, great for a 'snatched' look on the red carpet.

This is a great product in Zendaya's skincare routine as the Marine DNA Concentrate hydrates and tightens the skin, making the makeup application smooth and flawless. The lavender oil and sensorphyne in the formula help visibly calm any redness or irritation.

The product retails for $170 on the Natura Bissé website.

4) Thayer's Rose Water-Based Witch Hazel

Rosewater is well-known in the skincare industry for its calming effects. Zendaya's skincare routine incorporates this product for that very reason, as it gives one glowy, moisturized skin. It is an alcohol-free toner to avoid aggravating the skin.

It not only improves skin quality but also helps with the appearance of pores and gives one even-toned skin. Rosewater, aloe, and witch hazel help with excessive oil production, keeping away the greasiness oily skin types tend to have.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star uses this toner with a cotton pad. This not only helps with toning but also cleanses her face one last time. This technique will ensure there are no remnants of makeup or sunscreen left on her face at the end of the day.

The product retails for $10.95 on Thayer's website.

5) Body Shop Vitamin E Serum-in-Oil

This product provides a boost of hydration to the skin. Zendaya's skincare routine uses this step to restore hydration to the skin after all the cleansing. It provides the skin with intense hydration, ensuring it is nourished and restored.

The formula is infused with vitamin E, raspberry seed oil, jojoba oil, sunflower oil, almond oil, and sesame seed oil. It has a non-greasy texture and absorbs quickly into the skin. The product ensures one wakes up with radiant skin the next morning.

The product retails for $28 on the Body Shop website.

6) CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion

Hydrating lotion is great for daytime use. It is not as thick as a moisturizer and provides enough hydration to not leave the skin feeling dry. Zendaya's skincare routine incorporates this product as she feels her face "would just crack in half," as she stated in the British Vogue interview.

The formula is infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides to help repair the skin barrier. It is a non-comedogenic product and is perfect for acne-prone skin. The product retails for $17.49 at Ulta Beauty and $16.99 at Target.

7) Aquaphor Lip Repair

No skincare routine is complete without a lip care product. The actress swears by this lip product as she always has it on her. The product provides instant relief from dry and chapped lips. It is specifically formulated for sensitive lips, and one can see why Zendaya's skincare routine has this.

The formula provides long-lasting moisturization to the lips, keeping them healthy and nourished throughout the day. It helps seal in any moisture, so one can also use this as a lip mask. Leaving it on overnight will result in one waking up to soft and smooth lips.

The product retails for $6.99 on the CVS website.

8) Lancôme UV Expert Aqua Gel SPF 50

This three-in-one product ensures one looks dewy. The makeup applies flawlessly, and one stays protected from the sun. It is a great sunscreen to add to your skincare routine. As Zendaya stated in her interview with Glamour,

"SPF, SPF, SPF! This is absolutely my ultimate non-negotiable."

Zendaya's skincare routine incorporates this product as it has a lightweight gel formula. It quickly absorbs into the skin and has no white cast. It also does not leave a greasy residue, making it comfortable to wear throughout the day under your makeup.

The product retails for $48 on the Lancôme website.

Poll : 0 votes