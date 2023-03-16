After his Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the internet seems to have fallen in love with Niall Horan's outlook on skincare as self-care. His beauty routine focuses heavily on it, including relaxing steps like lighting a scented candle and spritzing on some perfume.

He has an extensive beauty routine of 22 steps, which includes skincare, hair care, a little bit of aromatherapy, and lots of hydration.

Fans react to Niall Horan's beauty routine (Image via Twitter)

Fans loved his skincare routine and how meticulous he is with it. They especially loved him for emphasizing the need for men to care for their skin more. In the video, he talked about how it is not simply for skin health but also because this routine is a time one dedicates to themselves, which we know is great for mental wellbeing.

Skincare, haircare and self-care: Here's everything Niall Horan does for his everyday beauty routine

From his time as a One Direction member to him being a Voice coach, Niall Horan has always had a busy schedule. Wearing makeup for shows and traveling constantly naturally led to his skin starting to break out.

This eventually led him to start caring for his skin, which gave way to him developing a 22-step beauty routine that he treats as his daily self-care routine. Niall Horan incorporates a mix of skincare products and habits that help him maintain his skin at its best.

1) Setting the mood

The This Town singer started his extensive routine by taking a moment to light a scented candle. In the video, he used the Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Candle. He went on to mention how much he loves a scented candle. Since he often stays in hotels during his travels, he keeps some handy to make his hotel room feel like home.

2) Products he uses to achieve his signature hairstyle

Niall Horan is well-known for his hairstyle. He achieves that by using some hair mousse before drying his hair. He used Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice Volumizing Styling Mousse in the video, which he has been using for years now. He dried his hair using a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, a product many beauty enthusiasts will vouch for.

After completing his skincare routine, Niall Horan used the STMNT Grooming Goods Matte Paste. He does not like his hair looking too perfect, so he used only a pea-sized amount. Instead of going all in, he separated his hair out and used his fingers to style the locks.

The Slow Hands singer tied it all in with the Balmain Hair Couture Standard Session Strong Hairspray. Since his hair is on the heavier end, he needs the support of hairspray to prevent his hair from falling flat. With long, hectic schedules, regular touch-ups are not an option, so hairspray is important to keep his hair fabulous all day long.

3) He is particular about his skincare and takes his time

Niall Horan started his long skincare routine by splashing cold water on his face. He then used the Sarah Chapman Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse to wash his face. For exfoliation, he stated that the Make Beauty Micro Crystalline Exfoliating Face Mask about twice or thrice a week does the job.

He talked about the importance of steaming in his beauty routine. He used the Vanity Planet Senia Hot & Cold Smart Steamer, but of course any steaming device works just as well. He used steam on his face several times throughout his routine and mentioned that he leaves the steamer switched on the whole time to keep his skin hydrated as he continues with his skincare.

The On My Own singer then used an eye mask to help with puffy eyes and dark circles. He used Jaxon Lane Bro Mask Eye Gels and followed it up with cryo globes, a tool we have seen many skincare enthusiasts use. He stated that cryo globes are probably the best thing to use as these offer instant results.

After the depuffing routine, he went in with the Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist as his toner. He used Sarah Chapman Skinesis Intense Hydrating Booster as his serum, which provides enough hydration to have you covered even if you don't have a moisturizer handy.

He finished his face prep with Osea Essential Hydrating Oil and Element Eight Q2 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrate Correct Cream, a moisturizer infused with Hyaluronic Acid. Since dark circles run in his family, he always follows up his moisturizers with an eye cream. He used the Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream, which has a built-in massager that he utilized to massage the product in.

The Irish singer emphasized the importance of sun protection to prevent sunburns and used the Jaxon Lane Rain Or Shine Daily Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 50+/PA+++ in the video. He plays golf often, so a wind burn is a common issue he faces. To help prevent that, he is diligent with his lip balm application. He used the Salt & Stone California Mint Lip Balm to wrap up his skincare routine.

4) The finishing touches in his beauty routine

The Too Much To Ask singer's beauty routine is all about self-care, so ending with a spritz of a fragrance one enjoys is a must. In the video, Niall Horan used the Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum. He used just two sprays behind his ears and then rubbed it in. Since he is prone to skin dryness, especially his hands, he used the Endseen Clairvoyant Hand Lotion as the very last product.

