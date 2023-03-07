"Way to go Niall": Fans celebrate as Niall Horan bags his first contestant after a long battle on The Voice

Popular reality singing competition The Voice season 23 aired its season premiere episode on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh set of contestants participating in front of the coaches and a live audience with the hopes of impressing them and having one or more of the coaches turn their chairs and select them for their team. Viewers witnessed a variety of talented contestants from all walks of life.

In the season premiere episode of The Voice, Niall Horan had a hard time as a first-time coach. Although he pitched hard for the first few contestants, he failed to get picked as a coach. He, however, got his first team member when Ross Clayton picked him after his audition. Fans celebrated Niall getting his first contestant. One tweeted:

Niall Horan gets his first team member on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice began with the coaches introducing themselves to the viewers. The coaches then sat on their chairs and waited for the fresh set of contestants to perform. While coaches including Blake Shelton and Chance The Rapper got early starts as several contestants picked them as coaches, Niall Horan struggled.

Even after Niall came up with multiple pitches for the contestants, he turned his chair around and failed to grab one for the longest time. Although seemingly disappointed, he didn't give up and provided many other pitches and eventually vowed to get a contestant.

Ross Clayton was the next contestant to perform on The Voice. Ahead of his audition, he reflected on his journey. The 33 year-old Oklahoma native lived with his wife, three children, three goats and dogs. The singer began to take music seriously when he began to perform in open mics and evolved to perform at different venues in Nashville.

The contestant eventually returned home when he couldn't spend enough time with his children. He hadn't performed for over 5 years but he felt this was the right time as his family was more stable than before. After being encouraged by his wife and seeing his children support him, Ross decided to take a chance.

For his audition on The Voice, Ross performed Keith Urban's Blue Ain't Your Color. Blake Shelton turned his chair early on in the performance, followed by Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. Ross was the second contestant in the season premiere to have a four-chair turn.

Chance noted that he understood Ross' journey of being a father but also understood the contestant's passion. Niall then told the contestant that he needed to pitch properly and needed privacy for the same. He pressed the other coaches' buttons which had them turn back their chairs so the contestant could only see Niall.

Niall then told The Voice contestant:

"Your voice is absolutely incredible. You have that country tone to your voice, but to me, I was hearing so much soul. I came up on to a show like this when I was 16. Fans of mine in this room would really love to take you under their wing. So please."

Niall then bowed down in a gesture that requested Ross to pick him as the coach for the season. Meanwhile, Blake enticed the contestant by stating venues in Oklahoma for Ross to perform. Eventually, the singer picked Niall, resulting in a big celebration as the coach received his first team member.

Fans celebrate Niall getting his first contestant on The Voice

Fans took to social media to celebrate Niall getting Ross Clayton as his first team member. Check out what they have to say.

Niesha Love🌺♍️ @loveis716 ‍ He is such a great addition to the show!!! I want a #TeamNiall hoodie immediately #TheVoice He is such a great addition to the show!!! I want a #TeamNiall hoodie immediately #TheVoice ❤️‍🔥🔥 He is such a great addition to the show!!!

Season 23 of The Voice has aired an extremely interesting premiere episode. As the installment progresses, more contestants will take to the stage and audition in front of the coaches to impress them and secure their safety. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of The Voice season 23 next Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes