How old is Niall Horan? Former One Direction member joins The Voice 2023 panel of coaches

The Voice will return for another musical season this week, featuring some old and new faces. The panel of coaches in season 23 includes returning mentors Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, who will be joined by two new coaches, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Niall Horan, who is 29 years old, is the former member of the famous English-Irish boy band One Direction and is now set to appear as one of the new coaches on the NBC show.

The Voice season 23 judge Niall Horan had once appeared on The X-Factor season 7 as a solo artist

The former One Direction member, who has been seen both with the band members and as a solo artist, is now set to appear on NBC's The Voice as one of the coaches in the upcoming season.

Born on September 12, 1993, in Mullingar, County Westmeath, Ireland, Horan was a student at Colaiste Mhuire, a Christian school where he was actively a part of the choir.

He first appeared on The X-Factor season 7 as a solo artist at the age of 16. During his introductory clip, he stated that he wanted to be like the “big names in the world,” such as Beyonce and Justin Bieber. He added that he had previously been compared to the latter singer a few times and admitted it to not being a bad comparison. The Voice season 23 coach added:

"I want to sell out areas and make an album and work with some of the best artists in the world."

Although Niall Horan failed to qualify in the "Boys" category, just like the other members of 1D, he was later invited back to compete as part of the boy band so that they could get through the "Groups" category of The X-Factor. This was done because American singer Nicole Scherzinger and judge Simon Cowell thought all five members had the potential to be on the show. Of all the five members who were chosen, Horan was the first one to be selected.

After the show, Simon Cowell signed the band for a $2 million contract with Syco Records in 2011. The five members of 1D went on to become one of the biggest bands to ever come out of a reality show and sold over 20 million albums worldwide since they came together in 2010.

The group was together for five years and gained massive success and admiration. However, they went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016. In a conversation with the Rolling Stones in 2017, Harry Styles revealed that he "didn't want to exhaust our fanbase." He added:

"We all thought too much of the group to let that happen."

In 2016, the upcoming The Voice season 23 cast member was signed by Capital Records and released his first solo, This Town. The following year, he released his second single, Slow Hands, followed by his solo album Flicker in October 2017.

The same year, he was the recipient of the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist. Later in November, less than a month after his album debuted, he signed a contract with Wilhelmina Models and won the American Music Award for Best New Artist.

Over the years, Niall Horan has been romantically involved with many women. He dated Holly Scallu for two years, after which the two parted ways in 2012. This was followed by the speculating rumor that he was in a relationship with Melissa Whitelaw in 2014. Niall was also rumored to be with Ellie Goulding when the British singer was supposedly dating Ed Sheeran. Other celebrities that the singer was associated with include Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, and Amelia Woodley.

The singer is now set to appear on the NBC show starting Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Episodes of the same will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

