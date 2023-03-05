The Voice season 23 release date and air time on NBC

Popular reality competition series The Voice will once again hit TV screens with a brand new installment. Season 23 of the fan-favorite singing competition will premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

The series will air every Monday and Tuesday from 8-10 pm on NBC. This time, viewers will witness many new faces as coaches, and several other interesting dynamics.

The upcoming season of The Voice will present its viewers with an interesting star-studded line-up of talented coaches. Kelly Clarkson will make her return after a brief hiatus, while Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will make their debuts as first-time coaches in the series.

Meanwhile, legendary OG coach Blake Shelton will bid farewell to his long tenure after this season.

The Voice season 23 will continue with its original format

Season 23 of The Voice will feature singers and musicians from all over the country and from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences. They will deliver their talent in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper, and Blake Shelton.

After 11 years and 22 successful seasons, Blake will coach the contestants in his final season. The new series was announced during the previous installment's finale and continued with the OG coach revealing that 23 will be the final season he appears on the show.

After the finale, Blake took to Instagram in October 2022, expressing his gratitude to the show, the team, and the viewers:

"I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

The Voice coach continued:

"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (laughs!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

The fun banter between the coaches and their fight to make the contestants choose their team will be worth a watch.

As per NBC's description, the show is set to continue its original format and will feature five competitions: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows. In the first stage, the coaches will only be able to hear the singers perform and not see them as their chairs will face the other way.

If they like the singer's audition on The Voice, the coaches will press a button that will swivel the chairs their way. If more than one coach presses the power, they will all try to convince the artist to join their team.

The contestant will then have the power to choose which coach they want to work with. If none of the coaches turn their chairs, the hopeful will instantly be eliminated from the show.

Returning to this season of the competition is a "block." The coach chair will have an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches' names. They can press and block a fellow coach from adding the artist to their team. If the selected coach presses the button, their chair will turn but it will light up with the word "BLOCKED." This button can only be pressed for one artist in the audition round.

The Battles round on The Voice will have the coaches pit two of their team artists to battle it out, out of which one will be chosen to advance forward. Each coach will, however, have one "Playoff Pass" where they can send both their singers forward. The coaches will also have one steal, where the losing artist can be saved by the other coaches.

The four playoff pass artists will advance straight to the Playoffs round, while the artists saved by other coaches will advance to the Knockouts round, where they will be coached by Mega Mentor and music icon Reba McEntire. The coaches will choose the winner of each knockout and will have only one steal.

The remaining artists will compete in the playoffs of The Voice, after which two from each coach's team will advance to the semi-finals. No steals will be available in this round.

Finally, in the live performances, the top artists will perform for the audiences, who will vote for their favorites. Five artists will compete in the finale after the votes and one of them will be crowned the winner of the series.

Season 23 of The Voice promises a lot of talent in the contestants as well as witty banter and fun digs by the judges. Viewers will have the chance to vote for who they feel should be the winner. Considering the show has been on for so many years, it is only fitting to say that the competition will be stiffer than ever before.

Don't forget to tune in to The Voice season 23 premiere on Wednesday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

