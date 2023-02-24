How old is Reba McEntire? Country singer is set to join Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson on The Voice season 23

The Voice will return for another season with big changes. Season 23 will feature a number of changes, one of which being the introduction of Mega Mentor. The 67-year-old American country singer Reba McEntire will take on the role.

The singer will team up with the coaches after the Battle to help the contestants coach the remaining artists for the knockout rounds, starting April 17, 2023. The singer has previously appeared on the NBC show as a Battle Advisor for Blake's team in Season 1.

The Voice season 23 will premiere on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Reba McEntire’s career explored ahead of her appearance on The Voice

Reba McEntire will return to The Voice for the first time since season 1 as a Mega Mentor. The country singer, songwriter, producer, and actress has sold more than 90 million records and starred in her show, Reba, from 2001 to 2007.

Reba McEntire was born in Kiowa, Oklahoma, and is a graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma University. While in college, she initially wanted to become a teacher but pursued her music on the side while performing at local establishments. As a teenager, she performed on the rodeo circuit and went on to sing the National Anthem on National Rodeo during her sophomore year.

As a result, she was able to make a demo with Reg Steagall in 1977, which led to many new opportunities for her. This landed The Voice season 23’s Mega Mentor a deal with Mercury Records.

She began recording songs for a debut album in December 1976, but the first one did not go well. However, her second album in 1979, Out of a Dream, featured a cover of Sweet Dreams by Patsy Cline and was included as a Top 20 hit.

The Voice’s upcoming cast member started becoming successful in the early 80s when she branched out from country to pop and released a series of singles over the next two decades, including How Blue, Somebody Should Leave, New Fool at an Old Game, I Know How He Feels, The Heart Won’t Lie, Does He Love You, Till You Love Me, and The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.

Reba received her Hall of Fame star for Recording in 1998 for recording at 7018 Hollywood Blvd., and in 2006, she was included on the Music City Walk of Fame.

The Voice celebrity has appeared in television shows, films, and Broadway shows, including her 1990 debut in Tremors and her role in Annie Get Your Gun. In 2001, she starred on WB in her series, Reba, which had over six seasons and consisted of 127 episodes before wrapping up in 2007. Her role earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe for "Best Performance, Actress in a TV Series."

March 6 marks the premiere of the show

The Voice season 23 will see Reba appearing as Mega Mentor while Blake Shelton prepares to bid goodbye. As Blake announced earlier, the upcoming season will be his last after having eight wins. Along with Kelly Clarkson from the previous season, who also happens to be Reba's ex-daughter-in-law, new mentors Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper were introduced.

Watch the season premiere on NBC on March 6 at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes