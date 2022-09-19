Explored: What role will Reba McEntire play on Big Sky Season 3?

Reba McEntire will essay the role of antagonist Sunny Barnes in the upcoming season 3 of ABC's Big Sky. The third season, titled Deadly Trails, will premiere on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The Big Sky franchise is an American crime drama thriller series based on C.J. Box's The Highway book series. Created by David E. Kelley, the show follows stories based in and around Lewis and Clark County, Montana. Season 3 of Big Sky will pick up from the disappearance of a backpacker from a camping trip in Montana that was led by Barnes' camping organization.

The synopsis for episode 1 reads:

“Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town. Things begin to go awry, with Cassie being called in to investigate a missing backpacker. Beau partners up with Jenny to track down a murderer on the loose.”

Apart from McEntire, Jensen Ackles, who will be seen in the role of Detective Beau Arlen, is also a new addition to the cast of Big Sky season 3.

Read on to find out more about Reba McEntire and her role as Sunny Barnes from Big Sky season 3.

Reba McEntire's Sunny Barnes is “very friendly and then she can get very dark”

Reba McEntire's Sunny Barnes is a local businesswoman on ABC's season 3 of Big Sky. According to a Deadline report, McEntire could also be seen singing in the upcoming show.

Speaking during ABC's TCA panel, McEntire said:

“I get to hum a little bit, and sing a little but, but we’ll see.”

McEntire added that she was attracted to several dimensions of Sunny Barnes, which led her to accept the role. She added that her character “is not being a good person” and that “she’s not a bad person exactly, she’s an interesting person.” McEntire also said that she likes “the depth of that.” Speaking about her character, she added that she liked “that she’s more three-dimensional.” She said,

“She’s very deep and then very friendly and then she can get very dark. I like the dimensions that I get to play. It’s so much fun for me.”

This, however, is not her first foray into acting.

Reba McEntire is a renowned American country music singer. Her tracks include I'm Not That Lonely Yet, Can't Even Get the Blues, One Promise Too Late, The Last One to Know, and the Grammy award-winning Whoever's in New England.

Reba McEntire's music career helped her segue into acting. McEntire featured in films, television, as well as on Broadway, primarily essaying characters of prominent women from America's countryside. McEntire's credits include Buffalo Girls, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, and the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun, to name a few, which earned her critical acclaim.

More information about Big Sky season 3

Big Sky is based on C.J. Box's The Highway book series. It is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive producer. The show is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.

The series' season 1 premiered in 2020 and the second season dropped in 2021.

McEntire will feature on the show alongside actors Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and Dedee Pfeiffer, among others.

A sneak peek into the premiere of the show set the context as McEntire's Sunny Barnes is seen introducing herself and her husband Buck (Rex Linn) to detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles).

In the clip, Cassie and Beau arrived at Sunny's (Reba McEntire) camper's trail to question her about the missing camper, but Sunny was quick to respond that they had not spotted the backpacker. When the detectives mentioned that the missing camper was last seen heading towards a camping spot called Deadman's Drop, Buck remarked that the location was known for being visited by those who wanted to be alone.

Buck added that some campers just wanted to disappear, to which Arlen responded and said, “Then there's people who make them disappear.”

Season 3 of Big Sky will premiere on ABC on September 21, 2022.

