'Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune' cast list: Candice King and others in Lifetime's holiday film

Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune is yet another Lifetime movie based on the holiday season spirit. This feel-good film is about rekindling old relationships.

Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune revolves around Georgia White and her ex-husband Joe Winter. After they part ways professionally and personally, their daughter Belle urges them to reunite for a Christmas Charity concert.

As they begin their rehearsals, the lost spark seems to light up their world again. Will ex-flames accept Christmas magic? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the cast members of Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune.

Reba McEntire plays Georgia

As the title suggests, the lead actress of the rom-com drama is Reba McEntire. She plays Georgia's role, a savvy singer who is reluctant to share the stage with her former husband in Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune.

Known as the reigning queen of country music, McEntire has won several prestigious awards for her songs, from Academy to Grammy. She is also a famous actress in the television and movie industry.

Some of her work includes Young Sheldon, Spies in Disguise, Baby Daddy, The Neighbors, Malibu Country, Reba, Hercules, and Evening Shade.

Candice King as Belle

In Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune, Candice King plays Georgia and Joe’s daughter, Belle. King’s fans must have known her from The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, where she played Caroline Forbes. Her performance as the beautiful, strong vampire bagged her several awards.

She also appeared in the spin-offs — The Originals and Legacies. Her work also includes After We Collided, Drop Dead Diva, Greek, Love Hurts, Supernatural, and Deadgirl.

King, who is also a singer and songwriter, has her own podcast, Directionally Challenged, which was co-founded with Kayla Ewell.

John Schneider as Joe Winter

John Schneider has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time. His big break came in 1979 with a TV series, The Dukes of Hazzard. Later, he appeared in Smallville, The Rebound, Sydney White, Roped, Love Is on the Air, Love by the Book, Desperate Housewives, and The Haves and the Have Nots.

Apart from 169 TV and movie credits, he is also a director and producer. In Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune, Schneider plays the ex-husband, Joe Winter.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune also stars Justin David (as Troy), Norm Lewis (Duke), and John James (Richard).

‘Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune’ release date

Directed by Emily Moss Wilson, the upcoming Lifetime drama is written by Juliet and Keith Giglio. Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune is part of the network’s Christmas event, 'It’s A Wonderful Lifetime.'

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will premiere on Friday, November 26, at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime. Those who don’t have the channel can go for different streaming services, such as fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Edited by Shaheen Banu