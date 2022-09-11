Finding Love in Big Sky cast list: Hedy Nasser, Jonathan Stoddard, and others star in UPtv film

UPtv's new romantic drama, Finding Love in Big Sky, is set to air on the network on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The film tells the story of a young woman who falls in love with her ex-boyfriend. The official synopsis of the film, according to UPtv, reads:

''An independent country girl accepts help from her ex-boyfriend to raise the funds needed to refurbish her beloved grandfather’s ranch.''

The movie stars Hedy Nasser and Jonathan Stoddard in the lead roles, along with many others in crucial supporting roles. Read on to learn more details about the cast of the upcoming UPtv film.

UPtv's Finding Love in Big Sky cast list: Hedy Nasser and others to star in the upcoming romantic drama

1) Hedy Nasser as Paisley Sheridan

Hedy Nasser plays the lead role of Paisley Sheridan in Finding Love in Big Sky. Paisley needs to raise funds to renovate her grandfather's ranch, for which she decides to accept her ex-boyfriend Josh's help.

Nasser looks impressive in the movie's preview, and viewers can expect a charming performance from the talented actress. Apart from Finding Love in Big Sky, Nasser is known for her appearances in The CW's Dynasty, Good Trouble, and many more.

2) Jonathan Stoddard as Joshua Lake

Actor Jonathan Stoddard essays the role of Joshua Lake in the film. Joshua is Paisley's ex-boyfriend, who decides to help Paisley raise funds to renovate her grandfather's ranch. Stoddard looks in fine form in the trailer, and his onscreen chemistry with Nasser is one of the highlights of the trailer. Stoddard is known for his performances in In Love With My Partner's Wife, Black Monday, and Fury Little Christmas, to name a few.

3) Raechel Wong as Charlie Kwan

Actress Raechel Wong stars as Charlie Kwan. Details about her character are currently kept under tight wraps. Wong has played quite a few memorable roles in shows like Hulu's Pam & Tommy, Promised Land, and many more.

4) Nathan Kehn as Sam Lake

Actor Nathan Kehn dons the role of Sam Lake in Finding Love in Big Sky. As for Sam's role in the story, few details about his character are known at this point. Kehn is also known for his performances in Dying to Marry Him and The Wrong Wedding Planner.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie stars others in crucial supporting roles, including:

Kris Ann Russell as Annabel

Kay-Megan Washington as Dot

Joseph Curtis Callender as Allen Marshall

Jackie Vetter as Cindy

The film is written and directed by Sandra L. Martin and is based on a book titled Finding Love in Big Sky Montana by noted author Angela Ruth Strong. Martin has worked on several popular Hallmark and Lifetime movies over the years, including The Skeleton's Compass, Finding Love in San Antonio, and Farm to Fork to Love, to name a few.

Watch Finding Love in Big Sky on UPtv on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

