In Love With My Partner's Wife cast list: Gina Vitori, Andrew Spach and others star in Lifetime's thriller

Lifetime's upcoming thriller film, In Love With My Partner's Wife, will air on the network on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The gripping story follows two detectives and how their lives change after one discovers the other has been abusing his wife. The official synopsis of the film reads:

''When detective Paul Ford discovers his partner, Frank, is abusing his wife Eve, Paul steps in to rescue her, but a vengeful Frank frames him for a murder. With Paul on the run from his fellow officers and Eve on the run from her husband, the two find themselves escaping into a heated love affair.''

The movie stars Gina Vitori and Andrew Spach, among others, in major roles. With that said, keep reading to find out more details about the cast of In Love With My Partner's Wife.

Lifetime's In Love With My Partner's Wife cast list: Gina Vitori and others star in pivotal roles in new thriller drama

1) Gina Vitori as Eve Miller

Actress Gina Vitori plays the role of Eve in In Love With My Partner's Wife. Eve is Detective Frank's wife. Vitori has appeared in quite a few movies and television shows like 9-1-1, The Affair, Doctor Death, and many more. The supremely talented actress will play a pivotal role in the upcoming Lifetime movie and viewers can expect a powerful performance from her.

2) Andrew Spach as Paul Ford

Andrew Spach (Image via IMDb)

Andrew Spach essays the character of Paul Ford, who finds out that his partner has been abusing his wife. Spach is perhaps best known for his role as Tanner in ABC's iconic soap opera, General Hospital.

He has also appeared in quite a few films and shorts like Paper Birds, An Organized Killer, and Angels of Mercy, to name a few. Ford plays the protagonist In Love With My Partner's Wife, and it'll be interesting to see how his performance pans out.

3) Jonathan Stoddard as Frank Miller

Actor Jonathan Stoddard stars as Frank Miller, Detective Paul Ford's partner. According to the movie's official Lifetime synopsis, Stoddard appears to play a grey character. Paul is set up for a murder by Detective Frank Miller after Paul discovers that Frank has been abusing his wife.

Viewers can expect a riveting performance from this talented actor. Stoddard is widely known for his appearances in Somewhere in Montana, Furry Little Christmas, and Black Monday.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in crucial supporting roles, including:

Isabella Oliveira as Andrea Billings

Nicole Pulliam as Captain Anderson

Corbin Timbrook as Callaghan

Robert Miller as Brian

The movie is directed by Lindsay Hartley from a script penned by Paula Rahn. Viewers can expect a fascinating story with significant thematic depth and complex characters dealing with their various conflicts. Fans of Lifetime flicks like Lies Beneath the Surface and Fit to Kill should certainly check this one out.

You can watch In Love With My Partner's Wife on Lifetime on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

