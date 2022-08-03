Lies Beneath The Surface cast list: Lelia Symington, Michael Perl and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's upcoming thriller Lies Beneath the Surface is set to air on the network on Friday, August 5, 2022. The film tells the story of a woman concerned about a family's safety in a secluded area. The official synopsis of the movie on Lifetime reads:

''Hanna is kayaking by herself in a remote lake when she notices some suspicious activity at a nearby cabin, believing the woman and her daughter staying there may be in danger. After the authorities find nothing unusual and brush Hanna off, she looks in on the family herself and it sets off a deadly cat-and-mouse game of survival.''

The movie stars Lelia Symington and Michael Perl, among many others, in pivotal roles. Without further ado, read to find out more details about the cast of the Lifetime thriller.

Lifetime's Lies Beneath the Surface cast list: Lelia Symington and others star in the new thriller film

1) Lelia Symington as Hanna

Lelia Symington plays the role of Hanna in Lies Beneath the Surface. Based on the synopsis, Symington's character appears to be the protagonist, and it'll be interesting to see how her performance pans out in the movie. Symington has been a part of various films like Brut Force and Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash.

2) Michael Perl as Cooper

Actor Michael Perl takes up the role of Cooper in the film. Not many details about his character are known at this point, but he's expected to play a crucial role in the movie. Perl is best known for performing as Winston Egbert in the comedy series Sweet Valley High. He also played the role of Nicky Bismar in Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker's Nightmare.

3) Ashleigh Ann Wood as Liz

Ashleigh Ann Wood essays the character of Liz in the movie. Wood is a noted actress, writer, and acting coach who started her career doing commercials for numerous prominent brands, including Sony and McDonald's. She's appeared in shows and films like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bloodknot, and CSI: Miami.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film stars many others in crucial supporting roles, including:

Ben Swilley as Lou

Sarah Malfara as Kate

Brad Worch II as Jason Marks

Dean Deck as Tom

The movie is directed by Jose Montesinos, and the script is penned by Matt Fitzsimons. Montesinos is best known for his work on Sinister Minister, Surrounded, and Sensitive 70'S Turtleneck Tough Guys.

Lies Beneath the Surface plot and what to expect

Lies Beneath the Surface revolves around a woman kayaking on a lake who notices a secluded cabin nearby. She feels the woman and her daughter living in the cabin might be in danger and decides to inform the police. However, things are not as simple as they seem as she soon gets trapped in a lethal battle for survival. Based on the story, viewers can expect a gripping, character-driven drama replete with several frightening moments. Viewers who loved Lifetime's thrillers like He's Not Worth Dying for and Fit to Kill would undoubtedly find this one intriguing.

Don't miss Lies Beneath the Surface on Lifetime on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET.

