When will Big Sky season 2 episode 13 release? Release date, plot, and more explored

ABC's thriller TV series, Big Sky, is ready for another new episode this week, focusing on the aftermath of Ronald Pergman's, played by Brian Geraghty, death, as the show looks to fill the void left by such an interesting and troublesome character. Titled The Shipping News, the upcoming episode of the show will be released on March 24, 2022.

Focusing on Casie Dewell's, played by Kylie Bunbury, reclusion after her final interaction with Ronald and Jenny Hoyt's, played by Katheryn Winnick, frustration trailing behind Ren Bhullar, played by Janina Gavankar, as she outsmarts the private detective at every turn, you can expect another emotionally draining and thrilling episode from the creator, David E. Kelly.

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of Big Sky season 2, episode 13.

Big Sky season 2, episode 13 promo: Travis' balancing act

The promo for the upcoming episode of the show hints at a packed episode as the characters and the fans deal with Ronald Pergman's absence. The character has been one of the most influential ones in the show and it is hard to believe that there would be someone who could fill the void left by him in just a couple of episodes.

The promo also hints at some new developments with Travis Stone, played by Logan Marshall-Green. The most interesting take on this episode will still be on Cassie Dewell's character, who has still not recovered from her final interaction with Ronald. It was an intense one, and she will take a break from all the chaos surrounding her.

The official synopsis of the episode, as released by ABC, reads,

"The kids may be free from the trouble they caused, but the Bhullars’ reign continues as Jenny finds herself frustratingly stuck one step behind their crew’s every move and Travis struggles to maintain the balancing act of his two lives. Elsewhere, Cassie reels from her final interaction with Ronald and decides to take some time off; meanwhile, the syndicate bares its teeth at Wolf."

It will also be interesting to see how Wolf, aka Wolfgang Legarski, played by John Carroll Lynch, fits into all this. It could be part of the bigger picture and may relate to other stories in Big Sky. However, given the fact that it is the lowest-rated show on ABC right now, it is yet to be seen how long the series would run for.

When will the upcoming episode of Big Sky air?

The upcoming episode of the ABC thriller will be released on March 24, 2022. It will air on the ABC channel at 10.00 pm ET. It will also be available for streaming on the official streaming site of the ABC network. Stay tuned for more updates.

