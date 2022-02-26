Fans elated as Big Sky returns with a brilliant episode

After a long wait, Big Sky is back with a new episode, and it was totally worth the holdup. The show has been off air since mid-December, and fans were eagerly waiting for an episode. The new episode finally aired on February 24, 2022, on the ABC network.
The crime drama series follows the story of three private detectives, Cassie Dewell, played by Kylie Bunbury, Cody Hoyt, played by Ryan Phillipe, and Jenny Hoyt, played by Katheryn Winnick, on a mission to solve a complicated saga involving the disappearance of young girls. Big Sky has gone through numerous ups and downs, making it a very dynamic show over the past two seasons.
The show went on a break in a crucial phase of the story, but it is back to take the story forward. Check out how the fans reacted to Big Sky season 2 episode 9.
Big Sky fans react to the intense and emotional episode
Many fans have expressed their approval on social media sites like Twitter. The new episode has been described as breathtaking, emotional, and intense by many fans. The latest episode of the show is titled Trust Issues and follows Jenny and Cassie's search following Joseph's death.
In a densely packed episode, Ronald Pergman, played by Brian Geraghty, seems to have piqued the audience's attention. His character had a major storyline in this episode and has fans divided about his character. Many of the fan reactions were about Ronald.
Another high point of this week's episode was the brilliant ending. The entire episode was relatively slow-paced compared to the exceptional conclusion. Many fans have made it a point to mention this in their reactions too.
The mid-season finale left a lot of things hanging back in December. Fans are finally getting the answers to some of them. There are still a lot of mysteries left to be uncovered as the show moves on to the next phase.
When will the next episode of Big Sky be released?
The show will hopefully continue to have a smooth run following its return with Trust Issues. The next episode will air on March 3, 2022, on ABC. It airs at 10.00 pm ET.
You can also catch the show on Disney+ Hotstar. All previous episodes of the show are also available on the online streaming platform.