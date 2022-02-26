Fans elated as Big Sky returns with a brilliant episode

After a long wait, Big Sky is back with a new episode, and it was totally worth the holdup. The show has been off air since mid-December, and fans were eagerly waiting for an episode. The new episode finally aired on February 24, 2022, on the ABC network.

The crime drama series follows the story of three private detectives, Cassie Dewell, played by Kylie Bunbury, Cody Hoyt, played by Ryan Phillipe, and Jenny Hoyt, played by Katheryn Winnick, on a mission to solve a complicated saga involving the disappearance of young girls. Big Sky has gone through numerous ups and downs, making it a very dynamic show over the past two seasons.

The show went on a break in a crucial phase of the story, but it is back to take the story forward. Check out how the fans reacted to Big Sky season 2 episode 9.

Big Sky fans react to the intense and emotional episode

Many fans have expressed their approval on social media sites like Twitter. The new episode has been described as breathtaking, emotional, and intense by many fans. The latest episode of the show is titled Trust Issues and follows Jenny and Cassie's search following Joseph's death.

Lance LeVine @chocolatierLL I honestly have no idea how I am able to get through entire episodes of #BigSky not being able to take a breath. Just spellbinding. I honestly have no idea how I am able to get through entire episodes of #BigSky not being able to take a breath. Just spellbinding.

Beth @Beth_Girl2

#BigSky I think I stopped breathing at the end of @BigSkyABC tonight. I think I stopped breathing at the end of @BigSkyABC tonight.#BigSky 😲😳😮

Christina @Chrissy89 The violence on this show. My goodness #BigSky The violence on this show. My goodness #BigSky

thestormwithin @thestormwithin



Perhaps if ABC waited to premiere @BigSkyABC Thank goodness ABC brought back #BigSky after the Olympics to protect the ratingsPerhaps if ABC waited to premiere #PromisedLand , the ratings would have been better. @BigSkyABC Thank goodness ABC brought back #BigSky after the Olympics to protect the ratingsPerhaps if ABC waited to premiere #PromisedLand, the ratings would have been better.

In a densely packed episode, Ronald Pergman, played by Brian Geraghty, seems to have piqued the audience's attention. His character had a major storyline in this episode and has fans divided about his character. Many of the fan reactions were about Ronald.

Phenomenally Black 💃🏾🦋🌺♈️ @luvwinsresist Ronald should've been taken out a long time ago. Last I checked he's only a man. And yet they keep acting like he can't be killed or something #BigSky Ronald should've been taken out a long time ago. Last I checked he's only a man. And yet they keep acting like he can't be killed or something #BigSky https://t.co/CosPwhZtVz

Jasmine @jazzy_j_97 I’d never thought I say this but thank you Ronald #BigSky I’d never thought I say this but thank you Ronald #BigSky

Another high point of this week's episode was the brilliant ending. The entire episode was relatively slow-paced compared to the exceptional conclusion. Many fans have made it a point to mention this in their reactions too.

Wes Lambert @MockingMovies #BigSky #ABC is like ho hum ho hum just another day at the office and then the last five minutes…….. #BigSky #ABC is like ho hum ho hum just another day at the office and then the last five minutes…….. https://t.co/34D3vgFvq4

The mid-season finale left a lot of things hanging back in December. Fans are finally getting the answers to some of them. There are still a lot of mysteries left to be uncovered as the show moves on to the next phase.

When will the next episode of Big Sky be released?

The show will hopefully continue to have a smooth run following its return with Trust Issues. The next episode will air on March 3, 2022, on ABC. It airs at 10.00 pm ET.

You can also catch the show on Disney+ Hotstar. All previous episodes of the show are also available on the online streaming platform.

Edited by Sabika