The Voice Season 23 coaches’ list revealed: Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper to join Blake Shelton’s final season

NBC's The Voice recently announced the renewal of Season 23, and viewers will be saying hello to two new faces joining the series as coaches. Along with the good news comes the sad news that Season 23 will be the final season for coach Blake Shelton.

The news was revealed ahead of Tuesday night's (October 11, 2022) episode of The Voice Season 22. The famed reality TV competition series revealed that former One Direction star Niall Horan and Grammy-award winner Chance the Rapper would be coaches for Season 23 alongside Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton is the only coach to appear on all 22 seasons of The Voice. Since the series premiered, the famed country artist has fulfilled his role as a coach and has tasted victory too. After being on the show since 2011, it was disappointing to hear that Season 23 of The Voice would be his final.

Why will Season 23 of The Voice be the final season for Blake Shelton?

The bittersweet news that Blake Shelton will be serving his last season as a coach on the series was revealed when the casting information about the two new faces was revealed.

Later, the award-winning country singer took to Instagram and released a statement regarding why he wouldn't be returning to the show. He shared that he had been "wrestling with this for a while" and decided that he needed to step down after Season 23.

Blake added,

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

He ended his statement by lauding the support he has received from fans and viewers back home. He also shared that he made lifelong bonds with the other coaches, including his wife, Gwen Stefani, and host Carson Daly.

Who is Niall Horan? The new coach of The Voice Season 23:

Niall Horan is one of the members of the famous boy band One Direction. The Irish singer-songwriter first appeared in the X-Factor in 2010, where the group was formed. As a band, they released five albums and became one of the best-selling boy bands. Since the band split, Niall has released two independent albums and several singles.

In a statement Niall Horan shared,

"I'm excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!"

Who is Chance The Rapper? The new coach appearing in The Voice Season 23

Chance The Rapper made headlines when he bagged three Grammy Awards in 2017 for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, and Best Rap Performance. The singer-songwriter and record producer released his debut mixtape in the year 2012. He tasted success in 2013 after releasing his second mixtape, Acid Rap.

In a statement he shared,

"I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.

With Blake Shelton coaching his last season, it is still unclear who will take his spot. John Legend has not revealed either if he will be returning post-Season 23 as a coach.

The Voice Season 22 currently aired its Battle Rounds and will return on next Monday and Tuesday for an all-new episode at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

