"She’ll go far": The Voice Season 22 fans stan Gwen Stefani's choice in saving Rowan over Jillian in Battle Rounds

NBC's The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, October 11, 2022, and it was nothing short of nail-biting. The Battle Rounds officially kicked off tonight with the coaches returning to their big red chairs, all ready to choose a winner to advance to the Knockouts.

Kicking off the Battle Rounds on Tuesday night was Rowan Grace and Jillian Jorden from Team Gwen. The two performed a duet of Lauren Spencer-Smith's Fingers Crossed. Their impeccable performance left Gwen Stefani with a tough choice regarding who to pick as the winner. Ultimately, The Voice Season 22 coach decided to pick Rowan, making her the winner of the battle.

While the other coaches were also equally confused when it came to Rowan and Jillian's duet, sadly, none of them used their one steal this season to get Jillian on their team.

Fans who watched the epic battle between Jillian and Rowan took to social media and sided with Gwen Stefani's decision to crown Rowan as the winner over Jillian. Many claimed that Rowan was a frontrunner and had a long way to go in the competition.

Fans agree with Gwen Stefani's choice in advancing Rowan to the Knockouts in The Voice Season 22, Episode 8

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Gwen made the "right choice" in picking Rowan as the winner. Many said that the young contestant had the talent to make it all the way to the finale, adding that she was the frontrunner for Gwen's team.

Some also acknowledged that the choice was a tough one for Gwen, but ultimately approved of her decision.

Sabastian @Sabasti67500803 @gwenstefani #TheVoice So glad you chose Rowan. She has amazing control and depth. @gwenstefani #TheVoice So glad you chose Rowan. She has amazing control and depth.

Here's what the coaches had to say about Rowan and Jillian's performance on The Voice Season 22 Battle Rounds:

Each coach brought in a celebrity battle advisor to help them mentor and coach their team during the Battle Rounds. Gwen Stefani decided to invite famed artist Sean Paul as her battle advisor.

During rehearsals, Gwen said that Rowan needed to "tone her runs down" a bit. As for Jillian, The Voice coach suggested that she be a "little less nasal" with her performance.

Meanwhile, battle advisor Sean Paul helped the two teenagers with their stage presence. Post rehearsals, Gwen suggested that both Rowan and Jillian record themselves performing and send it across to Gwen so that she would be able to help them out more, prior to their battle on stage.

During the Battle Rounds, Rowan and Jillian delivered an angelic performance that left everyone in awe. Despite their impeccable performance, it was evident that Rowan was effortless, while Jillian was a little bit shaky.

After they were done singing, Camila Cabello shared that she couldn't pick just one among them. John Legend also agreed and noted that he had turned his chair for both the contestants during the Blind Auditions. However, The Voice coach admitted that he was siding a little bit more towards Rowan's performance. Blake Shelton was also a fan of Rowan.

Ultimately, when it came to choosing the winner, Gwen decided to go with Rowan, saying that her performance during the duet was "mind blowing."

The Voice Season 22 will return for episodes 9 and 10 next week on Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT respectively, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

