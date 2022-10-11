"Kim picked smart": Fans claim The Voice 2022 contestant made the right decision by choosing John Legend as her coach

NBC's The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, October 10, 2022. This week, the series aired with the remaining Blind Auditions as the coaches filled up their teams and entered the Battle Rounds. Kicking off the auditions for tonight was Kim Cruse, who received a four-chair turn.

The 30-year-old contestant performed her rendition of Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R's Best Part. Her performance was so smooth that she barely hit the opening notes when John Legend turned his chair. Upon hearing her vocal runs, Camila Cabello turned her chair. Later, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton also followed suit.

Despite all the coaches battling it out against each other trying to give the perfect pitch to wow Kim into picking them as her coach, she ultimately chose John Legend. Fans who watched The Voice contestant choose the EGOT winner as her coach for the rest of the season took to social media to share that it was the right decision.

Fans laud Kim's decision to pick John Legend as her coach on The Voice Season 22, Episode 7

Taking to Twitter, some fans speculated that with the award-winning singer as her coach, Kim had a strong chance of winning this season of The Voice. Many also congratulated John Legend for landing Kim on his team.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sheldon Johnson @Sheldon92023253 @johnlegend 🏾 #TheVoice Kim was a great pick up for you, good luck making her a voice champion! @johnlegend #TheVoice Kim was a great pick up for you, good luck making her a voice champion! 😎👍🏾

jennifer @wattofit Kim Cruise’s voice is like a smooth drink that you have on special occasions!! Finale for sure! #thevoice Kim Cruise’s voice is like a smooth drink that you have on special occasions!! Finale for sure! #thevoice

Here's what the coaches had to say about Kim Cruse's performance on The Voice, Season 22, Episode 7

Right off the bat, Gwen Stefani called Kim's performance "unbelievably pretty."

She said:

"The amount of talent that God poured on you, it's insane. This is my deal. I've lived your dream already. And playing the role as a coach and being able to share the things that I've learned through my journey being me so much joy. And I would love do that with you."

John Legend told told Kim that she had a "beautiful and magical" voice. He added that everything that was coming from her felt very "natural." He continued:

"You'll notice I turned for you so quickly because I heard your tune and I was okay she needs to be on the show. And then I was like she should not only be on the show like you should be in the finale on this show. You're just so good. That's an amazing talent you have and I would love to be your coach."

Camila Cabello complimented her tone and melodic ear.

As for Blake Shelton, he shared that although he hadn't heard the song, he could learn from Kim and she could learn from him as a coach. But Kim ultimately decided to go with John as her coach for the season.

The Voice Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT only on NBC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

