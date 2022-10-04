"They are awesome!": The Voice Season 22 fans congratulate John Legend on getting sister-duo The Marilynds on his team

The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, October 3, 2022. The Blind Auditions continued with coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton returning to their designated chairs to build their teams. After Blake landed the season's first duo, The Dryes, last week, viewers got to witness another duo take the stage this week.

Episode 5 of The Voice Season 22 introduced viewers to The Marilynds, a sister-duo who auditioned in hopes of landing a spot on the famed reality TV competition series. They performed Lady A's What If I Never Get Over You. Their impeccable harmony lines were more than enough to get John Legend and Camila Cabello to turn their chairs.

Both John and Camila tried their best to convince the sister-duo to join their respective teams, but it seemed like The Marilynds had already made up their mind. Even before choosing their coach, they exclaimed that they had always imagined the two of them singing while John played the piano.

Ultimately, when it came to choosing their coach for the rest of the season, The Voice duo decided to go with Team Legend, giving him another win.

Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about The Marilynds choosing Team Legend on The Voice Season 22.

Fans cheer John Legend for getting The Marilynds on his team on The Voice Season 22, Episode 5

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated John Legend for winning over The Marilynds. Some also added that the sister-duo made the right decision. A few fans shared that they couldn't wait to see what the coach brings on board.

coywlf @coywlf @johnlegend @Camila_Cabello @theMarilynds Yeah! #TeamLegend all the way! I'm telling ya john is getting a lot of the heavy hitters. Super cool to see a duet team on the show. @johnlegend @Camila_Cabello @theMarilynds Yeah! #TeamLegend all the way! I'm telling ya john is getting a lot of the heavy hitters. Super cool to see a duet team on the show.

Shiena @shienacabello @johnlegend @NBCTheVoice @Camila_Cabello always here both your team and @theMarilynds I love Camila's shenanigans 🤣🤣🤣 but congrats to the sisters and #TeamLegend always here both your team and #TeamCamila !! Jamilla forever @johnlegend @NBCTheVoice @Camila_Cabello @theMarilynds I love Camila's shenanigans 🤣🤣🤣 but congrats to the sisters and #TeamLegend ❤️ always here both your team and #TeamCamila !! Jamilla forever 😍😍😍

Here's what the coaches had to say about the Marilynds' performance on The Voice, Season 22, Episode 5

Lindsay and Kasey, the sister-duo, have been performing together for years. They have also taken part in pageants and won the title of Miss Maryland. Although Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani didn't turn their chairs for the sister-duo, John and Camila fought it out for the duo.

Blake revealed that he didn't turn his chair because he already had a duo on his team. They were The Dryes, who auditioned last week with their rendition of Islands in the Stream.

The Voice sister-duo shared that they predominantly perform country pop and have dreamt about being in a duo with the support of the coaches on the show, but their ultimate dream was to perform in a trio with John Legend.

Camila shared,

"I was in a girl group for almost six years of my life. I know harmony and arrgangement like the back of my hand and I would be so inspired to work with you guys."

John quipped in by saying that he used to perform with his siblings when he was younger. He added that he would like to work with them and that there was something special about their voices. Much to his luck, The Voice sister-duo chose him as their coach for the season.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

