"Smart Girl": The Voice 2022 fans claim that Morgan Taylor made the right choice by picking John Legend as her coach

NBC's The Voice returned with its third episode on Monday night, September 26, 2022. Day three of the blind auditions witnessed a number of talented contestants taking center stage to sing their hearts out. Their impeccable voices impressed the coaches and made them turn their chairs. A few outstanding performances also received four-chair turns.

One such contestant who is now amongst the frontrunners this season is 20-year-old Morgan Taylor. Her voice was so impactful right from the first note that she impressed the coaches and had all four of them turn their chairs for her.

For the auditions, Morgan performed her rendition of Lizzo's Cuz I Love You. She had barely crossed the first note before Blake Shelton pressed his button and turned his chair for her. Not long after, Gwen Stefani and John Legend followed suit. While Camila Cabello took her time, she also eventually turned her chair for The Voice contestant.

Morgan ultimately decided to go with John Legend as her coach for the rest of the season. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to claim that she made the right decision.

Read on to learn more about why fans feel Morgan made the right decision and what the judges had to say about her performance.

The Voice fans claim that Team John Legend deserved Morgan

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Morgan made the right decision by choosing John Legend to be her coach. Some also added that John was lucky to get her in his team.

#TheVoice Wow! Morgan's a powerhouse & I think she made the right choice by picking the best vocalist (in my humble opinion lol) on the panel to be her coach.

legend on getting valaria and Morgan and i wanna say this i believe u

#TheVoice

"You have such a powerful soprano voice": John Legend praises Morgan after her blind audition

Hailing from Nashville, Morgan is a student who is studying music and songwriting. She shared that ever since the pandemic, she hasn't been able to perform in public. After receiving a four-chair turn, Gwen Stefani told the contestant:

"I see somebody who was born to do what you're doing. Finally, you're on a stage, and all of America got to see you belt out the gift that God gave you."

John Legend complimented her vocals and said that she sounded "special." He also added that he would help her improve and "bring out her 100%." John said:

"That song is such a daunting song to take on. You have such a powerful soprano voice. The higher part was so compelling; it sounded like it should be on the radio. It sounded special."

Camila urged Morgan to pick her, claiming that she knew the pop landscape well.

"I want what's best for you, and if what u want is Blake's support and help to be a country artist, absolutely, If what you want is to pave your own lane you're not a country or a pop artist, you're just Morgan then I would be really excited to work with you." - Camila

However, Blake Shelton didn't back down either. The award-winning singer told Morgan:

"Camila may know the pop landscape very well, but we happen to be on The Voice, and I know [the show's] landscape very, very well. I pushed my button three seconds into you singing. This person's voice matters. You stand out. Unbelievable. I would be so excited to have you on my team."

Morgan ultimately chose to be on Team John Legend, much to the delight of fans.

The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

