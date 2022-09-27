"I'm stunned": The Voice 2022 fans shocked after Cara Brindisi picks Gwen as her coach over Blake

NBC's The Voice returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, September 26, 2022, and it was nothing short of entertaining. Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello continued their battle, vying for the best contestants of the night. One such contestant was Cara Brindisi.

Cara performed her version of All Too Well by Taylor Swift. Her impeccable performance got Blake and Gwen to press their buttons and turn their chairs for her. While fans assumed that Cara would pick Blake right off the bat, she shocked everyone by picking Gwen as her coach on The Voice.

Fans were taken aback by her pick and took to social media to share their opinions on the contestant and her performance.

Cara surprises everyone by choosing Gwen Stefani as her coach on The Voice

Episode 3 of the famed reality TV competition series premiered recently and is currently in its blind auditions round. One of the contestants auditioning this week was Cara Brindisi. Hailing from Worcester, Cara was the second contestant of the night to perform. She attended Berklee and studied music therapy.

Prior to her audition, Cara shared that was hoping that Blake Shelton would turn for her. Luckily for her, he did. As did Gwen Stefani.

Camila was quick to jump in and shared that she sounded like a "Blake kind of girl". The Voice coach added that she felt Cara was like Blake because Blake always talked about telling stories through his songs, much like Cara said before her auditions. John Legend, on the other hand, quipped that Gwen was one of the most successful artists in the history of mankind.

Blake told Cara:

"Clearly, I heard the country side of you. I heard some twang coming out in your voice, and it was ringing my bell. It really was. And how does somebody who's a singer-songwriter survive on a competition like this? Luckily you also have pipes to compete. Man, I couldn't help it. I hear something here that I haven't heard this entire season. I want this girl on my team. So I'd love to be your coach."

Gwen didn't back down either. She told Cara that she was a fan of "her [Cara's] lane." Since she was born in the 70s, she listened to all kinds of singer-songwriters. The Voice coach added that she loved putting her heart into a song, being able to relate to something, and letting the vocals take her there.

The Voice coach further said that genres don't matter as much as the heart, adding that music is a "vessel" to this heart. Ultimately, after listening to what both coaches had to say, Cara chose to go with Gwen, leaving fans shocked considering her pre-audition preference.

Cara picking Gwen over Blake leaves fans baffled

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was a surprise win and that they assumed Cara would pick Blake as her coach in the competition.

The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

