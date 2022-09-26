Who is Andrew Igbokidi? The Voice 2022 Episode 2 trailer shows the contestant receiving four-chair turn from judges

NBC's The Voice is all set to return for an all-new episode on Monday, September 26, 2022. With the blind auditions in full-swing, contestants from all over arrive in hopes of impressing the judges and getting a chair turn. One such contestant was Andrew Igbokidi.

Prior to the episode airing on Monday, the reality TV competition series released a sneak peek for viewers. In the preview, Andrew takes to center stage and performs his rendition of Billie Eilish's When the Party's Over.

Barely a few seconds into his performance, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello pressed their buttons for him. Blake Shelton followed suit, and John Legend turned his chair towards the end. All four coaches were mesmerized by his performance and were vying for him to join their team before the preview came to an end.

So who did Andrew choose to be his coach for the rest of the season? Viewers will find out when the reality TV competition series returns on Monday.

With little to no time left for The Voice episode 2 to air, here's what you can learn about Andrew.

The Voice contestant is a medical students and musician

Andrew is a medical student who was offered a four-year full tuition scholarship at the university of his choice. In May this year, he took to his Instagram profile and uploaded a picture of himself holding his acceptance letter from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

In his caption, he wrote:

"After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to attend UAMS School of Medicine this coming fall and have also gladly accepted the Inaugural Dean’s Full-tuition 4-year Scholarship. Let’s goo #UAMSCOM26 #Dr.Igbokidi#2"

In his first social media post on Instagram that dates back to 2014, Andrew has a picture with his two siblings - an older brother and a sister. He uploaded a childhood picture of the three of them posing together.

Andrew only has around 18 posts on his Instagram account and has over 3136 followers on his profile. However, this is prone to change once the episode of his performance airs on Monday. The Voice contestant might start posting more often and his followers might also increase.

If you're looking to follow him, you can find Andrew under the username: @andrewigbokidi. He is also on TikTok under the username: @Iggy498.

Apart from being a talented singer, Andrew is a basketball player as well. According to his social media profile, he used to play for the Lakeside Rams in Arkansas. He has been a Varsity player since 2016-2018. In 2018, Andrew graduated from Lakeside High School and in 2021, he graduated from UCA.

The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

