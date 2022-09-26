What time will The Voice Season 22 Episode 3 air on NBC? Release date, blind auditions and more explored

The brand new season of NBC's The Voice is set to continue its blind auditions on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Viewers can catch the episodes on Peacock or on NBC’s website.

The series returned with brand new performances and coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton and new coach Camila Cabello who picked the singers to go forward with in the season. The next round of blind auditions is set to blow the judges away as they witness a multitude of talent coming their way.

New battle advisors on The Voice include Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Jazmine Sullivan and Charlie Puth, who will help coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello respectively. Viewers will have to tune in this week to see another talented set of performances.

Camila and Charlie Puth as her battle advisor on set of “The Voice” via @_katiekrause ! The pair seem to have worked on a collab called “Extra” coming soon | NEW | August 17th 2022 | Los Angeles, California.Camila and Charlie Puth as her battle advisor on set of “The Voice” via @_katiekrause ! The pair seem to have worked on a collab called “Extra” coming soon | NEW | August 17th 2022 | Los Angeles, California.Camila and Charlie Puth as her battle advisor on set of “The Voice” via @_katiekrause ! The pair seem to have worked on a collab called “Extra” coming soon 👀 https://t.co/Nr8U7Zk5YV

The synopsis of the show on IMDb reads:

“Contestants are selected through public auditions and trained by a panel of four coaches who guide and critique their performances in an attempt to discover America's next great voice.”

What to expect from The Voice Season 22 Episode 3?

The Voice Season 22 Episode 3 is set to air on Monday, followed by the fourth episode on Tuesday, and will see a number of talented contestants make their debut on stage and win over the judges so they can turn their chairs. If more than one judge turns their chair, the judges have to convince the contestants to choose one of them as their coach.

The official synopsis of The Voice Season 22 Episode 3 reads:

"Coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the third night of blind auditions."

The show released a clip of the 22-year-old singer Andrew Igbokidi earning his well-deserved Four-Chair Turn with his incredible rendition of Billie Eilish's When the Party’s Over. While Blake, Gwen and Camilla were the first ones to hit the button, John turned when the singer hit a particular note.

After his audition, The Voice coach Gwen said:

“I’ve never seen on this show someone that has such a mixture of styles. There are so many people that are so talented with vocal acrobatics and runs, but the way that you made them very emotional, I saw that.”

Soon, the coaches pointed out that John was the last to turn his chair. However, the latter justified himself by saying that he was listening closely and wanted to make his decision with “conviction.”

While talking about his background, Andew stated that he was recently accepted into multiple medical schools. However, the contestant felt that music was extremely important and significant in his life at present, which was his reason for making his debut on NBC's The Voice.

While coach Camila was impressed by the vocal techniques and vulnerability that the contestant showcased in his performance, John commented that none of the coaches had anyone like Andew on their team. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who the participant chooses as the coach in the upcoming episode.

After the blind audition rounds on The Voice, the four coaches will have their teams in place following which viewers will witness the battle and knockout rounds. The winner takes home a $100,000 cash prize and a recording deal with Universal Music Group. Viewers will have to keep watching the show to see how the season progresses.

The new episodes will air on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Viewers can catch the episodes on Peacock or on NBC’s website. If they have no access to the same, fans can also watch the show through various TV service providers available including Xfinity, Philo, Xtreme, Dish, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

