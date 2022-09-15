The Voice 2022 (season 22): Meet the battle advisors

After a successful 21st season, The Voice is back with season 22 on NBC. In the upcoming installment of the show, returning coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be joined by newcomer Camila Cabello and former coach Gwen Stefani.

New battle advisors, namely Jazmine Sullivan, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth, and Jimmie Allen, will join these coaches in season 22 of the singing competition.

The show will premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET and will also air the following day on Tuesdays at the same time.

Read on to learn more about the new battle advisors.

About The Voice season 22 battle advisors

NBC unveiled the list of The Voice mentors for the upcoming battle rounds on August 17, 2022. The new advisors are:

1) Jazmine Sullivan

Grammy winner Jazmine Sullivan will join The Voice as an advisor for John Legend’s team. Sullivan has even appeared on John’s double album, LEGEND, in a duet called Love.

Speaking about his team’s advisor, John told E! News’ Daily Pop:

“I’m just so excited that she’s just here to share her journey with our artists because so many of them look up to her. I see how excited these artists are. I see how excited they are to meet Jazmine, how excited they are to work with me, and how excited they are to be heard.”

2) Sean Paul

The iconic artist of the ’90s and early 2000s, Sean Paul, will work as an advisor for Gwen Stefani. The Jamaican rapper’s second album, Dutty Rock, won Reggae Album of the Year at the Grammys. Gwen even collaborated with Sean on his song, Light My Fire, a part of his Scorcha album.

Speaking about her advisor, Gwen told Entertainment Tonight:

“I grew up loving ska music, which was, at the time, like, super underground. [There were] a lot of English groups like Madness, The Specials, and The Selecter, which led me into reggae music … And then, it’s just crazy to think that all these years later, I’m standing with a legend.”

3) Charlie Puth

Four-time Grammy nominee Charlie Puth will work as a battle advisor for Camila Cabello's team. He has several hits under his belt, including Attention, We Don’t Talk Anymore with Selena Gomez and See You Again with Wiz Khalifa, among others.

Speaking about his experience while working with Camila, he told Extra (via NBC Insider)

“I’ve been listening to [Cabello] offer such wonderful advice [to her Contestants]. Nobody on Team Camila is nervous. Everyone walks in and they’re so relaxed because [Cabello] is almost motherly, in a way.”

4) Jimmie Allen

Country singer Jimmie Allen will join Team Blake Shelton as a battle advisor on The Voice. The singer had previously appeared on American Idol season 10 in 2011 but was eliminated before the live rounds. Despite that, he made a niche for himself in the music industry.

Due to his work, Allen received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist earlier this year. Speaking about his advisor, Blake told Access Hollywood:

“I’ve watched him, I’ve watched his career develop, I’ve seen him on all the award shows and stuff. He’s just an incredible performer and he’s so focused on what he does. And he’s clearly just a huge fan of music.”

These battle advisors will now assist their coaches in selecting a winner for season 22 of The Voice. The winner of the show will be awarded $100,000 cash plus a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

Tune in on NBC on Monday to watch the new season of The Voice.

