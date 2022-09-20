"I was so shocked": The Voice 2022 fans think Jay Allen should've picked Blake Shelton instead of Gwen Stefani

The Voice Season 22 premiered on Monday night, September 19, 2022. Day one of the blind auditions featured several talented contestants who performed in hopes of impressing the coaches with their performance. One such singer was Jay Allen. He performed his rendition of 'Til You Can't by Cody Johnson and got Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to turn their chairs for him.

It was fun to see Blake battle it out in a bid to convince Jay to join their team, but he ultimately decided to go with team Gwen. Although fans were excited that he joined Gwen's team, many shared that they thought he would pick Blake.

Jay got a chair turn from both coaches after he hit a particular note in the chorus. Although Camila Cabello didn't turn her chair, the new coach shared that she loved his voice and felt he delivered it honestly.

Read on to learn more about Jay Allen's performance on The Voice.

Fans claim Jay Allen should've picked Blake as his coach on The Voice Season 22:

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they assumed that Jay would have chosen Blake as his coach because of the country aspect. Some also added that they were shocked by his choice.

"I love your tone": Jay Allen gets the husband-wife duo to turn their chairs for him in The Voice Season 22.

Blake was the first to turn his chair for Jay. Gwen turned towards the end of the performance. Blake shared that staying on pitch, delivering the lyrics, and hitting those powerful notes in the song was tough, but Jay managed to pull it off. Blake shared,

"I love your tine. I loved your approach. I didn't expect to turn around and see a UFC fighter singing it, but that's even cooler man."

Gwen told The Voice contestant that Blake taught her so much about country music and that she had two number-one country hits with Blake.

The Voice coach added,

"The chorus, I thought it sounded really good. It was a really good performance, and I would love to coach you. I know music, I've toured around the world. I know how to do this show. And this is kind of a two-for-one because i'll just ask him (Blake) if I have a question. So it's fine either way."

Ultimately, Jay decided to pick Gwen Stefani as his coach.

Jay Allen has initiated several charitable ventures

The 36-year-old contestant dedicated his performance to his mother, who had passed away due to Alzheimer's. She was diagnosed at 51, and after battling the disease, his mother passed away in 2019.

After witnessing his mother suffer, The Voice contestant wrote the song Blank Stares. He also performed this song with his mother in Iowa. The video of him performing this song went viral and gained over 500 million views. He has also helped raise over $50 million for Alzheimer's Association to help fight the disease.

The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

