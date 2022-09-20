The Voice 2022: Who is Morgan Myles? Country singer receives the first four-chair turn in Season 22

NBC's The Voice Season 22 kicked off its blind auditions with a bang on Monday, September 19. The first contestant to grace the stage this season was Morgan Myles. The 35-year-old country singer wowed the judges with her impeccable performance of Hallelujah.

Morgan is a full-time touring country singer and songwriter who has opened for noted musicians like Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr. and Morgan Wallen.

Apart from being the first contestant to perform in the blind auditions, she also bagged the first four-chair turn in Season 22 of The Voice. Her stellar performance impressed first-time judge Camila Cabello so much that she made a bold move and used her coach's block to block Gwen Stefani.

Luckily, it worked out in her favor and led to Morgan choosing Camila as her coach on this season of The Voice. Given that the contestant's range and voice is so impressive, it can be expected that she has a long way to go in the competition.

So who is Morgan Myles? Read on to learn more about the country singer.

Morgan from The Voice has released her debut album

Originally from Pennsylvania, Morgan moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2009, and has been living there ever since. Her Instagram bio describes her as a soulful singer and songwriter.

A full-time touring artist, Morgan has toured across 55 states in America and has opened for various famous country music artists, including her inspiration, Reba McEntire, who is also known as "The Queen of Country." After her blind auditions on The Voice, Morgan revealed that in the past, she has also opened for the show's OG judge, Blake Shelton.

In an interview with CMT, Morgan said that she took a keen interest in music from a very young age:

"I’d sit down at the piano and just start singing and playing. I think it’s just always been in my soul. Music is my therapy, my passion and my happiness. It’s never wavered."

Morgan's website states that she enjoys listening to artists like Janis Joplin, Bonnie Raitt and Susan Tedeschi, and admires the songwriting of musicians like Eva Cassidy and Carole King. In particular, she takes inspiration from female musicians:

"I was influenced by any woman that had a big voice because I wanted to be just like them. You name it – any diva – I was trying to imitate."

In 2020, Morgan released her debut album, Therapy. Her website states that the album was inspired by the death of her 33-year-old cousin who passed away due to brain cancer.

Morgan also credits her insightful songwriting to her personal struggles as well as her time working as a nanny for kids who lost their mother to ALS. Her website reads:

"I’ve had a lot of hardships and it took a lot for me to emotionally and mentally overcome, but my mission in life musically and personally has never been more clear."

Having advanced from the blind auditions, viewers will now get to see more of Morgan in the weeks to come.

The Voice airs every Monday night at 8 pm only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

