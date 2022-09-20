The Voice 2022 (season 22): Meet the contestants and their coaches

The Voice Season 22 kicked off its blind auditions with a bang on Monday night, September 19. After a nine-month hiatus, the series returned with sensational performances and a new coach. After news of Kelly Clarkson's exit from the show made the rounds, the famed reality TV competition revealed that Camila Cabello would be joining as the new coach.

Joining Camila are returning coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton. There were quite a few four-chair turning performances that wowed the coaches and studio audience. Some contestants had one or more coaches turn their chairs for them. Meanwhile, there were a few who auditioned and didn't meet the judge's expectations.

Out of the contestants who auditioned on Monday night, eight of them found a spot in the competition. Read on to find out who the eight contestants were and which team they chose to join.

Here are the contestants who joined the coaches teams in The Voice: Season 22 premiere

The coaches entered The Voice Season 22 guns blazing ready for battle against each other to persuade and win the best contestants over to their team.

Team Legend:

John Legend is in the lead with three contestants in his team. The first contestant to join Team Legend was Omar Cardona. After performing worldwide, including stages like The Kentucky Derby and Radio City Hall, Omar decided to audition for The Voice. He performed a stunning rendition of Separate Ways originally sung by Steve Perry.

Omar received the second four-chair turn of the night. Camila claimed that he gave out former Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury vibes. The second contestant to join Team Legend was Emma Brooke, who performed California Dreamin by The Mamas & the Papas. Apart from John, Gwen also turned her chair for The Voice contestant. But she ultimately decided to go with the former as her coach for the season.

The final contestant to join John Legend's team on Monday night was David Andrew. The Voice contestant performed an impeccable version of Falling by Harry Styles. Once again, it came down to a battle between Gwen and John Legend, but the latter won.

Team Camila:

This is Camila's first season as a coach on The Voice and she didn't come to play. She managed to land the first four-chair turn contestant in her team. Morgan Myles performed her version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. Camila and Gwen turned their chairs for her within the first few notes. Camila used her coach block against Gwen to stop her from fighting for Morgan to join her team. Later, John and Blake also turned their chairs.

Ultimately, Morgan chose to join Team Camila. The second contestant to join Camilla's team also made the four judges turn their chairs. It was Orlando Mendez who performed Beer Never Broke My Heart by Luke Combs. Orlando calls himself the Cuban cowboy. He also hailed from the same hometown as Camila. Camila was able to persuade him to join her team.

Team Gwen:

The first contestant to join Gwen's team was Ian Harrison. He is an alternative indie artist and performed his rendition of Lord Huron's The Night We Met. He felt emotionally connected to the song because he had lost his dad to suicide when he was just 9. Blake, John and Gwen turned their chairs for Ian, but he chose to be on Team Gwen.

The second contestant was Jay Allen, who performed Cody Johnson's Til You Can’t. He dedicated his performance to his mother, who passed away from Alzheimer's in 2019. Gwen and Blake turned their chairs for him. Gwen was able to persuade him against her husband and landed The Voice contestant on her team.

Team Blake:

Sadly, Blake Shelton was unable to land any contestants on his team on Monday night. But he does have hope with the night's final contestant Kate Kalvach. The series is yet to reveal who she chose as her coach after receiving a three-chair turn from Blake, Camila and Gwen.

A church singer, Kate performed her rendition of Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves. Blake went the extra mile in muting Camila from talking to Kate. When the series returns on Tuesday night, viewers will get to see who Kate chooses as her coach.

The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

