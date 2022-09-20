"Omar SLAYED": Fans claim The Voice 2022 contestant did Steve Perry proud with his song Separate Ways

NBC's The Voice premiered with Season 22 on Monday night, September 19, 2022. The blind auditions kicked off to a great start with day one featuring numerous impeccable performances that led to four-chair turns.

Among the performers was 33-year-old Omar Cardona, who was the second contestant to perform on The Voice, and impressed the judges with his rendition of Steve Perry's Separate Ways.

Even fans on social media were blown away by his performance.

Omar crushed the auditions with his rock performance and received the second four-chair turn of the night after Morgan Myles. He had all four judges vying to coach him.

Ultimately, he chose to go with John Legend as his coach after the EGOT winner claimed that The Voice contestant has the potential to win Season 22.

Fans claim Omar did Steve Perry proud with his blind audition performance on The Voice

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Omar slayed in the auditions and made the original artist proud. Some also added that they were were rooting for him.

Here are some reactions:

"You can win this show": Omar impresses all four judges on Season 22 of The Voice

For the blind auditions, Omar performed Steve Perry's Separate Ways. Even before he could finish his first note, John Legend pushed his button and turned for the contestant. The other coaches followed John, with Camila being the last coach to turn her chair, towards the end of his performance.

The coaches claimed that they hadn't heard anyone with his range in a long time. Camila shared that she took her own time to turn because she was waiting for her brain to click on what creative input she could add because he had an "incredibly sick range."

Gwen Stefani tried to persuade him by claiming that they never get to hear men sing like that anymore. She added that it was exciting to have him on The Voice because of the element of nostalgia he brought to the stage. She concluded by saying that she would "die to work" with him.

Blake tried to persuade Omar by sharing that with the country lane in his favor, he could "rock pretty hard".

John started off his pitch by reminding the contestant that he was the first coach to turn his chair for him. He continued:

"It's obvious that your voice is powerful. You have crazy range that most male singers could never pull off. There was something interesting about the little turns in your voice that was very soulful to me. It sounded like a church singer singing rock music. You're the kind of artist that can win The Voice. You can win this show."

Ultimately, John's persuasion worked and Omar chose the award-winning singer as his coach for this season of The Voice.

Who is Omar Cardona?

Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Omar is a full-time artist who has been performing for more than a decade now. His Sound Better profile mentions that he has been performing as a professional singer ever since he graduated high school in 2007, and his various gigs have taken him all over the world.

Omar has also done background vocals for Jordan Fisher. Speaking about the experience in an interview, he explained:

"Working for JF for about a year now has changed my career path in a direction I want to continue heading in."

Omar believes that his strength lies in his very high belt (E above high C) and his vast riffing ability.

The Voice airs every Monday night at 8 pm only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

