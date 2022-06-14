EGOT meaning explained as Jennifer Hudson creates history at 2022 Tony Awards

American singer Jennifer Hudson achieved her EGOT status as she won a Tony award. Hudson was awarded for producing the Best Musical for A Strange Loop. The production also received 11 Tony nominations, including the Best Musical and Best Actor.

The show was written by Michael R. Jackson. It won the Tony Award for Best New Musical, while Jackson won the accolade for Best Book of a Musical.

Jennifer Hudson becomes youngest woman to achieve EGOT

Mmekwa MrTV @mrtv_mmekwa Ladies & Gentlemen Jennifer Hudson just won a Tony Award & becomes the youngest female EGOT winner in history (Emmys, Grammys, Oscars & Tonys) Ladies & Gentlemen Jennifer Hudson just won a Tony Award & becomes the youngest female EGOT winner in history (Emmys, Grammys, Oscars & Tonys) https://t.co/HxMeR3hW51

Jennifer Hudson has become the youngest woman to achieve the EGOT status. To achieve this landmark, the person must have an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Jennifer Hudson’s journey to the EGOT status began in 2007 when she won an Academy Award for her role in Dreamgirls. She subsequently received a Grammy in 2009 for her performance in The Colour Purple. The same year, Hudson won an Emmy for the animated series Baby Yaga.

Previously, Hudson had jokingly mentioned her desire to achieve EGOT status:

"I should get two more dogs. I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy."

She further added:

"So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it'll give me good luck, and I'll win. [They're] like my good luck charms."

EGOT, an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards, is the designation given to people who have won all four of those accolades.These awards honor outstanding achievements in television, recording, film, and theatre.

The acronym EGOT was coined by actor Philip Michael Thomas in late 1984, after his role on Miami Vice. He notably stated a desire to achieve the EGOT within five years. The actor, however, was never nominated for any of the awards.

To achieve the EGOT is a rare occurrence in show business and as of 2022, only 17 people have accomplished this feat. Celebrities with the rare EGOT status include the likes of Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

More about Jennifer Hudson

The Princess of Soul @princessofsoul_ Congratulations @IAMJHUD on your well-deserved Tony Award as producer of @StrangeLoopBway ! This makes her the 17th EGOT in history, the 3rd-youngest EGOT, the 3rd-fastest journey to EGOT & the 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status. We can’t think of anymore more deserving! Congratulations @IAMJHUD on your well-deserved Tony Award as producer of @StrangeLoopBway! This makes her the 17th EGOT in history, the 3rd-youngest EGOT, the 3rd-fastest journey to EGOT & the 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status. We can’t think of anymore more deserving! https://t.co/DaFlIAsuxa

Jennifer Hudson gained prominence in 2004 as she became a Top 10 finalist on American Idol in the third season. In 2006, she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress with her debut film titled Dreamgirls. Subsequently, her self-titled debut album was released in 2008 and won the Grammy for Best R&B album.

The following albums I Remember ME and JHUD were released in 2011 and 2014 respectively. The artist made her Broadway debut with the musical The Color Purple.

Hudson drew media attention in October 2008 because of her family’s murder trial. The actor's family, including her mother Darnell Donerson, brother Jason Hudson and seven-year-old nephew Julian King, were shot dead at the hands of her sister Julia’s estranged husband, William Balfour.

In an interview years after the tragedy, the artist noted that her late loved ones would have wanted her to press forward.

