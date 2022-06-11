"That's not good": Jesse Williams addresses viral Broadway video leak 

After a full-frontal nude video of Jesse Williams performing on stage was leaked online and went viral, the actor recently spoke about how it has impacted the Broadway show's audience turnout. In an interview, Williams stated that the unfortunate video leak was “not good.”

During the Broadway Production Take Me Out, someone from the audience recorded a video clip of Jesse where he plays a gay baseball player. The Grey’s Anatomy actor has a substantial number of nude scenes in the show with his co-star Patrick J. Adams.

"I’m still processing," says Jesse Williams as the production house beefs up security

During the interview, Jesse revealed how he feels about being in the play now and whether or not it has affected his performance. Jesse stated:

"It has not affected the performance. There were things that came out that, and if you can be lighthearted about it, you can laugh it off. But then also you think about what actually happened, and what it took: You walked in and agreed to put your phones away, and you agreed that you would not film what we were doing—it's a private, sacred space where we're doing something—and you violated that, and you didn't just violate it, you violated it and then said, ‘F--k it, let me put it on the Internet for the world,' so that's not good.”

Jesse also said that the incident had increased the show's ticket turnout.

"Beyond offended": Jesse Williams on his nude video being leaked online (Image via Twitter)

While Jesse Williams still hasn’t expressed any anger or grievance against the whole incident, he states how he is beyond offended by the whole fiasco.

Still shocked by the experience, Jesse claimed that his drive to perform remains unchanged, and he feels fortunate to perform a marvelous show eight times a week. However, he still appalls the “unfortunate” incident.

Security tightens after leaked video goes viral

After the nude video of the actor went viral, the Second Stage Theater released a statement saying they ensured the cast's privacy by making the entire premises phone-free. However, due to the unfortunate incident, they are now working towards increasing staff and tightening the phone policies inside the show.

The Broadway show of which Jesse is a part requires the audience to submit their mobile phones in the locker before entering the show. The phones are put away in Yondr pouches, which are special lock bags that are crafted for private, phone-free events. This prevents the usage of devices until they are unlocked at the exit.

Yet, someone in the audience posted a nude video of Jesse Williams taking a shower on set on social media.

Since the incident, Jesse's leaked photos and videos have become a rage on the internet. People from all over the world have been sharing their reactions in the form of memes.

Take Me Out is popular amongst fans, as it was nominated for four 2022 Tony Awards. This includes a nomination for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play' for Jesse Williams.

The act of releasing nude images and videos from inside the show was condemned by the cast, show makers, and many celebrities. At the same time, the cast and production of Take Me Out hope something like this is not repeated so that their privacy is assured.

