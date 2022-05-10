Jesse Williams Twitter pictures from Broadway spark hilarious meme fest online

After a full-frontal nudity footage of Jesse Williams was circulated online, he is making headlines. The actor was performing Broadway’s Take Me Out. Unfortunately, an audience member violated the play’s no-phone policy, which led to the video being leaked.

In the play, Jesse Williams portrayed a gay professional basketball player. The Grey’s Anatomy alum went nude in the play in scenes where he was meant to shower after-game practices and games.

The video has now gone viral and includes a lengthy scene of Jesse Williams in the shower and costar Patrick J. Adams. The two were seen naked and embracing each other in the leaked video.

The production company requested the audience to seal their phones off in a specially-designed case for the 2 hour 15 minute play before entering the show. Despite the same, the camera snuck in.

Last month, Jesse Williams admitted being "terrified" of stripping down for the show. He said in an interview:

"We were all a little unsure if it would work and were worried the audience would be really resentful that they had had their phones taken away."

Continuing to speak about his fear of going naked for the play, Williams said:

"I noted that that was what I asked God for. I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable."

Internet reacts to Jesse Williams baring it all on stage

A website called GayBlog.ca was the first to share a video of the 40-year-old actor naked on stage. Netizens were quick to immediately take to social media platforms to comment on the same.

A slew of memes regarding Williams' naked display has appeared on Twitter. A few hilarious reactions to the actor in the play read:

Williams and his co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson are expected to appear on Watch What Happens Live on Andy Cohen on Monday, April 10. The show can be seen on Bravo. One can expect the actor to comment on the recent play leak.

Actor fights for custody with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee

The Little Fires Everywhere actor is currently fighting over child custody and support with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee in court. The actor pleaded for his $40k monthly child support checks to be slashed after stating that his income had taken a dip after leaving Grey's Anatomy in 2021.

Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee (Image via Stephanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Williams and Drake-Lee got divorced in 2019 when the star was pulling in six million dollars annually. The judge ordered his child support payments to be temporarily decreased to six thousand dollars per month until a final decision was to be made later in the year.

Along with the ongoing legal battle, the actor has also been sued by a woman who claims that he left the scene of the accident after giving false information. Williams has denied the same.

