"Please stop talking": The Voice 2022 fans troll Camila Cabello for talking too much during Season 22 premiere 

NBC's The Voice premiered with Season 22 on Monday night, September 19, 2022. After going on a nine-month hiatus, the series returned with a bang. In place of Kelly Clarkson, award-winning artist Camila Cabello joined the series as the fourth coach.

C Preece @cpreece23 @camila_cabello #TheVoice can you PLEASE stop talking so darn much. You don’t turn you don’t talk @camila_cabello #TheVoice can you PLEASE stop talking so darn much. You don’t turn you don’t talk

Although she was John Legend's battle advisor in Season 21 of The Voice, this is her first season as a full-time coach on the famed reality TV competition series. She was off to a good start after she persuaded the first four-chair turn of the night for Morgan Myles.

Despite grabbing good vocalists for her team, fans couldn't help but criticize Camila for talking immensely. They took to social media and requested The Voice coach to "stop talking."

Camila had good persuading skills, without a doubt. However, fans were annoyed that she continued to speak when she didn't turn her chair. She didn't let the other coaches speak as much. So much so that Blake Shelton muted Camila's mic when he turned around for Kate Kalvach.

Although it was a four-chair turn, Camila kept cutting off the other coaches. So Blake decided to go head-to-head and block her mic. Even then, she tried to persuade Kate to join her team.

Read on to learn what fans had to say about Camila Cabello after she joined The Voice Season 22 as the new coach.

Fans troll Camila Cabello for talking too much in The Voice Season 22 premiere

Taking to Twitter, fans trolled her by asking coach Blake Shelton to mute her mic. Others added that they could hear her voice louder than the contestants and that she wasn't letting other coaches or contestants speak.

grandmamo75 @grandmamo75 @camila_cabello #TheVoice you are a cutie! But you don't have to be so loud . Tune it down just a little and don't talk over the other judges . At times we could not hear the contestant because you were talking to loud to Blake or Gwen. You will be a very good judge. @camila_cabello #TheVoice you are a cutie! But you don't have to be so loud . Tune it down just a little and don't talk over the other judges . At times we could not hear the contestant because you were talking to loud to Blake or Gwen. You will be a very good judge.

Ron Wilhite @RJWilhite57 @camila_cabello #TheVoice you talk way too much. Pipe down. One of the worst most irritating voice coaches ever. @camila_cabello #TheVoice you talk way too much. Pipe down. One of the worst most irritating voice coaches ever.

Nancy Kain @NancyKain1 @blakeshelton #TheVoice I never thought anyone could talk as much or more than Kelly but Camila does- you’re in trouble she’s gonna talk until you give up. I’m still rooting for you! Go team Blake!! @blakeshelton #TheVoice I never thought anyone could talk as much or more than Kelly but Camila does- you’re in trouble she’s gonna talk until you give up. I’m still rooting for you! Go team Blake!! 🔥❤️

Here's how Camila kicked off The Voice Season 22 blind auditions with a bang

Camila got her start in the music industry after she appeared on X-Factor. She was a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before she started her music career as a solo artist.

Right off the bat, when the blind auditions started, just barely into the first few notes from the first contestant, Gwen and Camila pressed their buttons and turned their chairs for Morgan Myles.

Camila went an extra step and used her coach block on Gwen, stopping her from getting Morgan on her team. Eventually, Blake and John turned their chairs for the singer too. However, Camila didn't stop persuading Morgan to join her team.

The Voice judge compared Morgan to Rihanna, sharing that her highest hope for an artist is that they bring their emotions with their music. Camila also said she would love to help Morgan on her journey through the famed reality TV show.

Ultimately, Morgan picked Camila to be her coach this season on The Voice. The three other coaches were surprised that Camila landed her first team member before anyone else.

However, Camila's intense persuasion skills left a better taste in the fans' minds.

The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

