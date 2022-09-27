The Voice 2022: Who are the Dryes? Meet the married duo who performed an iconic duet and joined Team Blake 

NBC's The Voice returned for episode 3 on Monday night, September 26, 2022. With the blind auditions in full swing, the four coaches, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton, returned to their chairs. Since Season 22 premiered last week, viewers have witnessed singers from various genres who have impressed the coaches.

The famed reality TV competition series featured the season's first duo audition this week. The Dryes are a married duo who met on a blind date over 15 years ago. Wanting to take the next step, the couple auditioned for The Voice by performing their rendition of the iconic song Islands In The Stream. The song was originally performed by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

After the duo sang, Blake Shelton was the first coach to turn his chair for them. Gwen Stefani followed suit by turning her chair. Both coaches were impressed with their performance and wanted the duo to join their team.

Ultimately, the Dryes chose Blake as their coach for the rest of the season. With their entry on the show, here's what you need to know about The Voice Season 22's first duo.

The Voice duo, the Dryes' musical journey started in 2008

Katelyn and Derek Dryes' musical journey started in 2008 in Winston, Salem, North Carolina. Since they started performing as a duo, they have released nine singles and a holiday cover of White Christmas. They also released their first EP titled Vol 1.

Their most successful single to date was the one they released in 2018, titled War. With over 6 million streams, the song holds a very emotional connection to Derek since he lost his mom to suicide at a young age.

Katelyn and Derek's single Dolly Would be No 1 in CMT Music for six weeks. Their song talks about everything that famed country singer Dolly Parton represents. They also got a chance to perform their single at Dolly Parton's theme park, Dollywood.

The Voice contestants first had solo careers before becoming a duo

The couple met on a blind date over 15 years ago. After just one date, the duo recalled telling their family and friends that they had found the one they wanted to spend their lives with. It was music that brought their hearts together.

Derek graduated from UNC Greensboro, where he studied music. While staying with his grandparents, he played music at The Bridge Church in North Carolina. There, he met Katelyn, who used to sing in the church choir.

The Voice contestants sold their apartment and bought a house in White Creeks. They also wrote a song that included their appreciation of living in a house with a front and back porch. According to Country Now, when the couple went to their recording studio to record the song, they discovered their loan was approved.

The Voice airs every Monday at 8 pm only on NBC. Stay tuned to find out which performances stun the coaches. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far